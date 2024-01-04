How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos 

The Silver and Black gear up for their season finale as they host the Denver Broncos for a Week 18 matchup.
Here's how to watch, livestream and listen to the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, January 7
1:25 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Benetti
|Analyst:
|Matt Millen
|Sideline Reporter:
|Megan Olivi
Raiders vs. Broncos will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the yellow. View full map here.
|Local Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.