Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos 

Jan 04, 2024 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black gear up for their season finale as they host the Denver Broncos for a Week 18 matchup.

Here's how to watch, livestream and listen to the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, January 7

1:25 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information
Network: FOX
Play-by-play: Jason Benetti
Analyst: Matt Millen
Sideline Reporter: Megan Olivi
week-18-htw-map

Raiders vs. Broncos will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in the yellow. View full map here.

Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app. If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
3 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
4 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
6 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
10 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after making a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) goes to sack the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
19 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
20 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Colts 

The Silver and Black travel to Indianapolis for a Week 17 matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Chiefs 

The Raiders travel to Kansas City for a Week 16 matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chargers 

The Silver and Black host the Los Angeles Chargers for a primetime Week 15 matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings 

The Raiders host the Vikings for a Week 14 matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs 

The Raiders host the Chiefs for a Week 12 matchup in Allegiant Stadium.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins 

The Raiders travel to Miami for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Jets

The Raiders host the New York Jets for a Week 10 primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Giants 

The Raiders are set for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Lions 

The Silver and Black head to Detroit for a Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Bears 

The Silver and Black head to Chicago for a Week 7 matchup against the Bears. 
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Patriots 

The Raiders host the New England Patriots for a Week 6 matchup.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 18 vs. Broncos feat. Malcolm Koonce, Paul Gutierrez and Matt Millen

Jan 04, 2024

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by defensive end Malcolm Koonce, former linebacker Matt Millen and ESPN's Paul Gutierrez to preview the Raiders' Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 1.4.24

Jan 04, 2024

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center to prepare for their Sunday matchup against the Denver Broncos.
audio

AJ Cole's reactions to third career Pro Bowl selection | UFR

Jan 04, 2024

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his third career Pro Bowl selection on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 18 Injury Report

Jan 04, 2024

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
audio

Antonio Pierce looks to leave a lasting impression in the season finale | RPN

Jan 04, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the regular-season finale against the Broncos, wide receiver Davante Adams, Raider Nation and more.
video

The Violator's origin story | Raiders Morning Commute

Jan 04, 2024

Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin chats with The Violator about Raider Nation, The Shield and more.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Broncos 

Jan 04, 2024

The Raiders host the Broncos for a Week 18 matchup. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'All hands on deck' vs. Broncos

Jan 04, 2024

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the Raiders' upcoming Week 18 matchup against the Denver Broncos, the offensive line and Raider Nation.
news

Maxx Crosby voted by teammates as Commitment to Excellence Award winner for third straight year

Jan 04, 2024

The award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season.
news

Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024

Crosby and Cole both earn their third career Pro Bowl selections.
gallery

Top Shots: Cole and Crosby selected to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Jan 03, 2024

Take a look at images of Pro Bowlers AJ Cole and Maxx Crosby's 2023 seasons in the Silver and Black.
video

Davante Adams: 'Still a lot to play for'

Jan 03, 2024

Wide receiver Davante Adams talks Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and facing the Broncos in Week 18.
View All
Advertising