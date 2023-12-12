Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chargers 

Dec 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are set to host a divisional opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, for a Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Allegiant Stadium

Thursday, December 14

5:15 p.m PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information
Network: Amazon Prime
Play-by-play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Table inside Article
Local Radio Broadcast
Flagship: KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station” and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920 AM”
Play-by-play: Jason Horowitz
Analyst: Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast
Flagship: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play: Harry Ruiz
Analyst: Mayra Gomez

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

Streaming

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Amazon Prime Video Watch Thursday Night Football games live on Prime Video.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

Silver and Black and White: Week 14 vs. Vikings

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 31

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker's (11) pads in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker's (11) pads in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 31

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps' (1) pads in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps' (1) pads in locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) arrives to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons and offensive assistant Fred Walker arrive to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons and offensive assistant Fred Walker arrive to the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) share a hug before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) and Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) share a hug before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 31

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddles before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the field during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders gameday host Sibley Scoles during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders gameday host Sibley Scoles during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fans with signage during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fans with signage during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 31

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season home game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
