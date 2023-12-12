How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chargers 

The Raiders are set to host a divisional opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, for a Week 15 Thursday Night Football matchup.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Allegiant Stadium
Thursday, December 14
5:15 p.m PT
|Broadcast Information
|Network:
|Amazon Prime
|Play-by-play:
|Al Michaels
|Analyst:
|Kirk Herbstreit
|Sideline Reporter:
|Kaylee Hartung
|Local Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM “The Rock Station” and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920 AM”
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Harry Ruiz
|Analyst:
|Mayra Gomez
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.
Streaming
NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.
YouTube TV Watch every local Raiders game and out-of-market games with the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket.
Amazon Prime Video Watch Thursday Night Football games live on Prime Video.
Postgame Coverage
After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.
View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.