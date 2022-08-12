Presented By

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Vikings

Aug 12, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders host their first game at Allegiant Stadium of the 2022 preseason this Sunday.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, August 14

1:25 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Television Broadcast Information
Network:FOX 5
Play-by-play:Beth Mowins
Color Analyst:Matt Millen
Color Analyst:Rich Gannon
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Watch the game in-market on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried. The livestream will also be available for web users on Raiders.com via iOS mobile devices.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Postgame Coverage

After the game, catch "The 5th Quarter," Raiders.com's official postgame podcast, for a recap of the matchup along with instant reactions and takeaways from a rotating cast of co-hosts.

