How to watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

The Silver and Black begin preseason action in Canton, Ohio, this Thursday for the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The annual preseason game, played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, begins the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities, which this year includes the enshrinement of Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour as part of the Class of 2022 on Aug. 6.
Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream Thursday's game.
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Tom Benson Stadium
Thursday, August 4
5:00 p.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Televised)
|Network:
|NBC
|Play-by-play:
|Mike Tirico
|Color Analyst:
|Cris Collinsworth
|Sideline:
|Melissa Stark
|National Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Westwood One Sports
|Play-by-play:
|Scott Graham
|Color Analyst:
|James Lofton
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-play:
|Jason Horowitz
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Play-by-play:
|Cristian Echeverria
|Color Analyst:
|Harry Ruiz
Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.
Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.
