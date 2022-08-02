How to watch the 2022 Hall of Fame Game vs. Jaguars

Aug 02, 2022 at 10:15 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Silver and Black begin preseason action in Canton, Ohio, this Thursday for the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The annual preseason game, played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, begins the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement festivities, which this year includes the enshrinement of Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour as part of the Class of 2022 on Aug. 6.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream Thursday's game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom Benson Stadium

Thursday, August 4

5:00 p.m. PT

Table inside Article
Broadcast Information (Televised)
Network:NBC
Play-by-play:Mike Tirico
Color Analyst:Cris Collinsworth
Sideline:Melissa Stark
Table inside Article
National Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Westwood One Sports
Play-by-play:Scott Graham
Color Analyst:James Lofton
Table inside Article
Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Color Analyst:Lincoln Kennedy
Table inside Article
Spanish Radio Broadcast Information
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
Play-by-play:Cristian Echeverria
Color Analyst:Harry Ruiz

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet with NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming subscription service available in the NFL app and NFL.com.

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and livestream alerts straight from the team.

Training Camp Practice: 8.1.22

View the best photos from Raiders 2022 Training Camp practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
1 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
2 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
2 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
3 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
3 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Austin Walter (32) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
4 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
4 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
5 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
5 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
6 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
6 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
7 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
7 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
8 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
8 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
9 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
9 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
10 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
10 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
11 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
11 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
12 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
12 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
13 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
13 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
14 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
14 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
15 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
15 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
16 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
16 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
17 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
17 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
18 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
18 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
19 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
19 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
20 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
20 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
21 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
21 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
22 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
22 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
23 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
23 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
24 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
24 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
25 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
25 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
26 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
26 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Cole Fotheringham (85) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
27 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
27 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
28 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
28 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
29 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
29 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
30 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
30 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
31 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
31 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
32 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
32 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
33 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
33 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
34 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
34 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
35 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
35 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
36 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
36 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
37 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
37 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
38 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
38 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
39 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
39 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Isaiah Zuber (89) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
40 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
40 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
41 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
41 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
42 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
42 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
43 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
43 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
44 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
44 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
45 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
45 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
46 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
46 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
47 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
47 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
48 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
48 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
49 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
49 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
50 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
50 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
51 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
51 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
52 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
52 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
53 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
53 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
54 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
54 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
55 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
55 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
56 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
56 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
57 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
57 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
58 / 125
Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
58 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Justin Hall (12) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
59 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
59 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jordan Veasy (18) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
60 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
60 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
61 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
61 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Chris Jones (41) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
62 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
62 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darius Phillips (20) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
63 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
63 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
64 / 125
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
64 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kenny Young (53) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at
65 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
66 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
67 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson (1) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
68 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
69 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
70 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
71 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
72 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
73 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
74 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (93) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
75 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
76 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
77 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
78 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
79 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) and offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
80 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
81 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
82 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
83 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (56) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
84 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
85 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tashawn Bower (96) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
86 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
87 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
88 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
89 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
90 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (92) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
91 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
92 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
93 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc (31) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
94 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
95 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
96 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
97 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Alex Bars (64) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
98 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu (65) and center Andre James (68) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
99 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (60) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
100 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) and offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
101 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
102 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
103 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
104 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
105 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
106 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
107 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
108 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
109 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
110 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
111 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
112 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Bamidele Olaseni (79) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
113 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
114 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isiah Brown (46) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
115 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
116 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
117 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
118 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
119 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
120 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
121 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
122 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) and safety Matthias Farley (49) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
123 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Qwynnterrio Cole (42) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
124 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
125 / 125

The Las Vegas Raiders on the field for practice at 2022 Training Camp at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
