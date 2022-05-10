How to watch the NFL's 2022 schedule release

May 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be released Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

The Raiders, along with each team, will announce their first home game opponent at 3 p.m. PT this Thursday ahead of the full schedule release.

Follow along on the Raiders' Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Raiders.com to keep up with all announcements. Download the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app to be the first to know the latest about the Silver and Black with push notifications and live stream alerts straight from the team.

TV Broadcast:

NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Emmy-nominated host Rich Eisen anchors coverage from NFL Los Angeles, joined by analysts Michael Irvinand Steve Mariucci, and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund. Additional coverage is provided by analyst Kurt Warner, the Good Morning Football team of Kay Adams, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, the Around the NFL team of Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler, and contributor Rachel Bonnetta.

ESPN2 will air its own primetime special surrounding the release of the 2022 NFL Schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT, with Laura Rutledge, Tedy Bruschi, Damien Woody and Adam Schefter, and appearances by the new Monday Night Football broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. ESPN+ will also stream a separate show at 5 p.m. PT.

Livestream:

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Digitally, NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release presented by Verizon streams at 5 p.m. PT on NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL Channel, with Rachel Bonnetta, Andrew Hawkins, Cynthia Frelund and Gregg Rosenthal breaking down the 2022 NFL Schedule. The one-hour NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release show also streams on YouTube, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video.

Who are the Raiders' 2022 opponents?

Home (8 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

New England Patriots

Away (9 games):

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints

How are opponents determined?

  • 6 division games (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs)
  • 4 games vs. opponent outside the division, in the same conference (Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Titans)
  • 4 games vs. opponent outside division, opposite conference (Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers)
  • 2 games vs. opponent in same conference based on where they finished in last year's standings (Steelers, Patriots)
  • 1 game vs. opponent outside conference based on where they finished in last year's standings (Saints)

Future Opponents: 2022

Preview the Raiders' 2022 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014
1 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Arizona Cardinals

Last meeting at home: October 19, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021
2 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: December 26, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016
3 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 21, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020
4 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting at home: December 13, 2020

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021
5 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: November 14, 2021

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022
6 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: January 9, 2022

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017
7 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at home (Mexico City): November 19, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014
8 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Last meeting at home: December 7, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos Last meeting at Denver: October 17, 2021
9 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: October 17, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Last meeting at Jacksonville: October 23, 2016
10 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last meeting at Jacksonville: October 23, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Last meeting at Kansas City: December 12, 2021
11 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: December 12, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 4, 2021
12 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: October 4, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams Last meeting at Los Angeles (St. Louis): November 30, 2014.
13 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Last meeting at Los Angeles (St. Louis): November 30, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints Last meeting at New Orleans: September 11, 2016
14 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints

Last meeting at New Orleans: September 11, 2016

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Last meeting at Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021
15 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last meeting at Pittsburgh: September 19, 2021

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Last meeting at Seattle: November 2, 2014
16 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Last meeting at Seattle: November 2, 2014

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans Last meeting at Tennessee: September 10, 2017
17 / 17

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans

Last meeting at Tennessee: September 10, 2017

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
