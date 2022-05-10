How to watch the NFL's 2022 schedule release

The full regular-season slate for all 32 teams will be released Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m. PT, airing on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.
The Raiders, along with each team, will announce their first home game opponent at 3 p.m. PT this Thursday ahead of the full schedule release.
TV Broadcast:
NFL Network's coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.
Emmy-nominated host Rich Eisen anchors coverage from NFL Los Angeles, joined by analysts Michael Irvinand Steve Mariucci, and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund. Additional coverage is provided by analyst Kurt Warner, the Good Morning Football team of Kay Adams, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, the Around the NFL team of Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler, and contributor Rachel Bonnetta.
ESPN2 will air its own primetime special surrounding the release of the 2022 NFL Schedule on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT, with Laura Rutledge, Tedy Bruschi, Damien Woody and Adam Schefter, and appearances by the new Monday Night Football broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. ESPN+ will also stream a separate show at 5 p.m. PT.
Livestream:
Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.
Digitally, NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release presented by Verizon streams at 5 p.m. PT on NFL.com, the NFL app and the NFL Channel, with Rachel Bonnetta, Andrew Hawkins, Cynthia Frelund and Gregg Rosenthal breaking down the 2022 NFL Schedule. The one-hour NFL GameDay View: Schedule Release show also streams on YouTube, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video.
Who are the Raiders' 2022 opponents?
Home (8 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Arizona Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers
New England Patriots
Away (9 games):
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Pittsburgh Steelers
New Orleans Saints
How are opponents determined?
- 6 division games (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs)
- 4 games vs. opponent outside the division, in the same conference (Texans, Colts, Jaguars, Titans)
- 4 games vs. opponent outside division, opposite conference (Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks, 49ers)
- 2 games vs. opponent in same conference based on where they finished in last year's standings (Steelers, Patriots)
- 1 game vs. opponent outside conference based on where they finished in last year's standings (Saints)
Preview the Raiders' 2022 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.