Huff Uses Social Networking to Give Away Tickets

Sep 28, 2010 at 03:55 AM

092810Vincent.jpg

spacer.gif

Thanks to FS Michael Huff, Vincent Rodarte was able to take his son to his first Raiders game. Photo courtesy of Vincent Rodarte
Recently, FS Michael Huff gave away 12 sets of tickets via Twitter to the Raiders home opener vs. the St. Louis Rams. Huff encouraged his Twitter followers to send tweets with reasons they felt they deserved the tickets to help him make the decision. "I see how much of a following the Raider Nation has and we have the best fans in the world," said Huff. "I just thought it would be a great deal for me to give back to them."

One of the recipients, Raider fan Vincent Rodarte, told Huff about his efforts to convert his fiancé to a Raider fan last year, but most importantly, his desire to bring his young son to a game as well. "I told him that I've been a Raider fan all of my life and I'm about to be married and my fiancé is a Niner fan," said Rodarte. "I took her to a Raider game with me and converted her to a Raider fan. I also told him I wanted to bring my son who just turned four to his first Raider game."

Rodarte's message hit home for Huff. "A lot of people brought their kids to their first game, first Raider game ever, and first football game ever," Huff explained. "I just know when I was a little kid if I had a chance to go to an NFL football game I would have loved it. So I just did it for them to have a good time."

Another ticket recipient was long-time Raider fan Luis Ruiz. Ruiz sent a picture showing his dedicated support of the Raiders. "He asked how we represent the team and I sent him a picture of exactly what I wear, my costume, my spikes, everything," said Ruiz.

The fans were excited to have a player reach out and provide them with an opportunity to attend a home game. "It shows that they actually care," said Rodarte. "Huff, and a lot of the players on Twitter, they actually reach out to their fans and talk to their fans so it means a lot to the players and it means a lot more to the fans."

Ruiz had similar feelings to Rodarte. "It's a very welcome feeling and it's very appreciated that they do things like that for their fans," said Ruiz. "They're willing to give away tickets; they're willing to meet with their fans."

Being able to connect with the fans meant a great deal to Huff. "It feels good," he said. "Obviously they're the biggest supporter. When we're out there, they're kind of like our 12th man on the field. Anytime they're out there giving support, being loud, it makes it hard on the offense. It's a great deal."

Rodarte with his four-year old son, Ruiz with his friend Sylvester, along with 20 others, were able to watch the Raiders defeat the Rams thanks to the fifth-year safety out of the University of Texas. Huff was able to interact, connect, and impact the Raider Nation through his generosity on Twitter.

Follow the Raiders on Twitter and Facebook.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising