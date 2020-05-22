Hunter Renfrow tells SportsCenter he 'can't wait' to play in Las Vegas

It started with a question Renfrow has likely fielded more than any other since being drafted by the Raiders: What's the difference between Dabo Swinney and Jon Gruden?

"I always tell everyone they're similar. They care so much about their players. They care who they are; they care where they come from," Renfrow said, pausing for the punchline: "They both tell stories and make things fun, but Coach Gruden likes to cuss a lot more than Coach Swinney."

The former Clemson Tiger also said that because of their shared passion for football, he wouldn't particularly like to screw up in front of either coach.

"Wow, oh my goodness," Renfrow said. "Because they care so much about the game but also how you do as a person and how you play the game... messing up in front of both of them would be pretty tough."

Renfrow acknowledged that while the pandemic has left some plans up in the air in terms of how exactly this season will be played, he knows the Silver and Black is ready to show out for Raider Nation.

"That's going to be a blast," Renfrow said about opening Allegiant Stadium. "We can't wait to have a good time with the city."

And as for that title-winning football?

"I should have kept it!" Renfrow joked.