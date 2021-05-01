Illinois CB Nate Hobbs selected at No. 167 by the Raiders

With the Raiders' lone pick in the 5th round, they selected cornerback Nate Hobbs from Illinois.
The Louisville, Kentucky, native made a name for himself as soon as he arrived to Champaign, Illinois, leading the team in defensive snaps as a true freshman. He was an integral part of the Fighting Illini roster in his four years there, being named an All Big-10 honorable mention after a 67-tackle junior season. He ended his senior season with 31 tackles and an interception despite missing five games due to injury.
NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein has labeled Hobbs as an athletic cornerback with excellent combination of size and speed for the NFL game. Hobbs has plenty of experience in Cover 3 and press-man techniques.
