Important Raiders 2015 Offseason Dates

Feb 09, 2015 at 07:57 AM
010515-dates-cp.jpg

February 2

Waiver System begins for 2015 - A 24-hour claiming period will be in effect through the Friday prior to the last regular season game.

February 16

The first day for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players for 2015.

February 17-23

NFL Scouting Combine - Top-tier college prospects head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., to see how they stack up in a variety of drills leading up the NFL Draft.

March 2

Prior to 4:00 p.m. New York time, deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition players.

March 7-10

Beginning at 12 noon, New York time, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2014 Player Contracts at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

March 10

All 2014 player contracts will expire at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

The 2015 League Year and Free Agency period begin at 4:00 p.m., New York time.

Trading period for 2015 begins at 4:00 p.m., New York Time, after the expiration of all 2014 contracts.

April 6

Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2014 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20

Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 24

Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

April 30-May 2

NFL Draft – The 2015 NFL Draft heads to Chicago, Ill., for the first time since 1964 and will take place at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University. The Raiders hold the No. 4 overall pick.

June 21-27

Rookie Symposium - The NFL Rookie Symposium, held in Aurora, Ohio, is an orientation for all drafted rookies based on the four principles of NFL History, Total Wellness, Experience and Professionalism.

July 15

4:00 p.m., New York time, is the deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such players to a multi-year contract or extension.

Mid July

Clubs are permitted to open preseason training camp no sooner than 15 days prior to the team's first preseason game.

September 10-14

The NFL officially kicks off the 2015 regular season.

Advertising