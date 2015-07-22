Important Raiders Dates You Need to Know

The Oakland Raiders summer break is coming to an end and training camp is right around the corner. New Head Coach Jack Del Rio and his staff will assemble 90 players at the Napa Valley Marriott for Training Camp 2015 as the Silver and Black get ready for the upcoming campaign.
July 26: The rookies report. Rookies will have a few extra days to get into their playbooks, work on conditioning and immerse themselves in football before the vets arrive. Quarterbacks and select players who are rehabilitating injuries are eligible to report as well.
July 30: The rest of the team reports for camp. The players will participate in a conditioning test.
July 31: The team hits the field at 10:20 a.m. PT for the first practice of Training Camp 2015.
Aug. 2: The team takes the field in full pads for the first time in 2015 at 4:25 p.m. PT.
Aug. 8**: Raiders all-time leading receiver Tim Brown and former Raiders executive Ron Wolf will be presented for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
Aug. 14: The Raiders return to O.co Coliseum for the 2015 preseason opener against the St. Louis Rams at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Aug. 22: The Raiders will make their second consecutive preseason appearance at TCF Bank Stadium on the campus of the University of Minnesota as they take on the Vikings at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Aug. 25: Camp breaks and the Raiders will return to the team's Alameda, Calif., facility.
Aug. 26: The Silver and Black will hit brand-new practice fields and have the use of a new, state-of-the-art performance center.
Aug. 30: The Silver and Black will host the Arizona Cardinals at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Sept. 1**: Cut down day. The Raiders will reduce their roster to 75 players.
Sept. 3: The annual preseason clash with the Seattle Seahawks takes place in the Pacific Northwest this year with kickoff at 7:00 p.m. PT.
Sept. 5: Cut down day No. 2. The Raiders must reduce their roster to 53 players. Oftentimes, this is not the final 53 who take the field on opening day.
Sept. 6: Practice squad established. The Raiders will be able to form a 10-player practice squad. Sept. 13: Head Coach Jack Del Rio, quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders kick off the 2015 regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals at O.co Coliseum at 1:25 p.m.