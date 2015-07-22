Important Raiders Dates You Need to Know

The Oakland Raiders summer break is coming to an end and training camp is right around the corner. New Head Coach Jack Del Rio and his staff will assemble 90 players at the Napa Valley Marriott for Training Camp 2015 as the Silver and Black get ready for the upcoming campaign.

July 26: The rookies report. Rookies will have a few extra days to get into their playbooks, work on conditioning and immerse themselves in football before the vets arrive. Quarterbacks and select players who are rehabilitating injuries are eligible to report as well.

July 30: The rest of the team reports for camp. The players will participate in a conditioning test.

July 31: The team hits the field at 10:20 a.m. PT for the first practice of Training Camp 2015.

Aug. 2: The team takes the field in full pads for the first time in 2015 at 4:25 p.m. PT.