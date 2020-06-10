In Her Own Words: Raiderette Allison thanks Raider Nation as she hangs up her poms

I am most grateful for the Raiderette sisterhood. My teammates have been by my side through thick and thin. When I had bad days, they were there to listen. When my car would break down, they were there to help (true story lol). When I would get hangry, they were there with snacks...and vice versa! We celebrate wins, we laugh uncontrollably, we motivate each other, we cry together....the list goes on. These women are truly remarkable. They are students, working professionals, moms, educators, leaders, and so much more. I've learned so much from them and for that, I am forever grateful...thank you.