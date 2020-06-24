In Her Own Words: Raiderette Jenna L. says goodbye to Raider Nation

I am honestly still in disbelief that I was a part of one of the most honorable and prestigious cheerleading teams, the Raiderettes. I had dreamed about it for so long and never thought it would happen to me! Which just proves to never stop believing in yourself and to work hard to make your dreams happen. After meeting the incredible women at auditions my first year and not making the team, I knew that this is where I needed to be! I trained hard that year by teaching dance, maintaining my fitness, and practicing technique and style. I came from a modern dance-based program in college where I wasn't typically a favorite in my classes. I sometimes felt I wasn't good enough and inadequate to my fellow dance major colleagues. I never quite found my place. When I made this team my second time trying out, it finally felt like I found home. I've never felt so much love with a group of people in my whole life! The support system that I found in this sisterhood is more than I could have ever imagined. Every woman I've met on this team has inspired me in their own way. I am so grateful I was given the chance to experience this one of a kind opportunity that gave me the best three years of my life!