Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 08:00 AM

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Jenna L. says goodbye to Raider Nation

As the Raiderettes say goodbye to 12 retiring dancers, here is Raiderette Jenna L.'s send-off to Raider Nation in her own words.

jenna-l-story-thumb-main-site

"Hi Raider Nation!

I am honestly still in disbelief that I was a part of one of the most honorable and prestigious cheerleading teams, the Raiderettes. I had dreamed about it for so long and never thought it would happen to me! Which just proves to never stop believing in yourself and to work hard to make your dreams happen. After meeting the incredible women at auditions my first year and not making the team, I knew that this is where I needed to be! I trained hard that year by teaching dance, maintaining my fitness, and practicing technique and style. I came from a modern dance-based program in college where I wasn't typically a favorite in my classes. I sometimes felt I wasn't good enough and inadequate to my fellow dance major colleagues. I never quite found my place. When I made this team my second time trying out, it finally felt like I found home. I've never felt so much love with a group of people in my whole life! The support system that I found in this sisterhood is more than I could have ever imagined. Every woman I've met on this team has inspired me in their own way. I am so grateful I was given the chance to experience this one of a kind opportunity that gave me the best three years of my life!

Raiderettes has bettered me as not only a dancer, but as a friend, sister, and human being. It taught me about hard work, dedication, and passion. The effect we have on Raider fans is a sentiment I will always remember. The love is always reciprocated. I will never forget the experiences I've had from performing in front of thousands of fans, to traveling to Las Vegas, Mexico City, and London. But performing for Raider Nation in our Oakland Coliseum was the most rewarding opportunity of them all. I will always remember the feeling of walking on that field at the beginning of each game and hearing the "Autumn Wind". 

Unfortunately, in my pursuit for my fourth year to be a Raiderette, I tore my ACL and meniscus while filming my audition tape. The second I heard from my doctor about my MRI results, a part of me was crushed. I wasn't ready to say goodbye yet. I wanted to keep living out my dream. But I realized that even though my journey ends for now, I will always be a Raiderette. It will always be a huge part of me. It has taught me to be strong during this recovery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to my coaches, sisters, and Raider Nation for teaching me about perseverance, being brave, and helping to shape me to be who I am today. 

Xoxo
Jenna L."

Raiderettes honor 12 retiring team members

As finalists prepare for the 2020 Raiderette Final Auditions, the Raiderettes would like to honor the 12 dancers who will be hanging up their boots and pom-poms this upcoming season.

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
2 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.
3 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
4 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
5 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
8 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
12 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
13 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
14 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
15 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
16 / 96

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
19 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
20 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
23 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
27 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
28 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
29 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
31 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
32 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
35 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
36 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
40 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
41 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
42 / 96

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
43 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.
46 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
47 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
49 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
51 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
52 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
53 / 96

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
55 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
56 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
57 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
58 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
59 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
60 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
63 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
64 / 96

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.
65 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
68 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.
69 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
70 / 96

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
71 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
72 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 96

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 96

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
77 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
80 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
81 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
82 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
83 / 96

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
84 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
85 / 96

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
88 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
89 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
90 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
91 / 96

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
94 / 96

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
95 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
96 / 96

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders

