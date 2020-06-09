In Her Own Words: Raiderette Maddy says goodbye after two unforgettable years

I would like to highly encourage dancers who wish to pursue their dreams of being a Raiderette not to give up. No matter where your dance journey takes you, it is going to be the right path for you. I grew up doing classical ballet very seriously. I had seen NFL Cheerleaders on TV, but never could have imagined that would be me, I was pretty shy and quiet. I would practice kick lines in my backyard and attempt to flip my hair, but my high school was small and did not have a dance team. When I got to college I auditioned four times only to be rejected each time from my school's dance team. I did NOT give up, and ended up attending Raiderette auditions in Oakland. I didn't tell a soul that I would be auditioning! I gave that audition everything I had and had so much fun performing our coach Mandy's choreography. I instantly felt comfortable and the memory of hearing my number called at the final audition STILL brings tears to my eyes as I write this! Every moment after that was a dream come true. To all the girls who aren't sure if they are good enough - Believe in yourself! I believe in you.