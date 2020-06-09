Monday, Jun 08, 2020 05:20 PM

In Her Own Words: Raiderette Maddy says goodbye after two unforgettable years

As the Raiderettes say goodbye to 12 retiring dancers, here is Raiderette Maddy's send-off to Raider Nation in her own words.

raiderette-maddy-thumb-main-reflection

"Dear Raider Nation,

What an UNFORGETTABLE two years it has been! It has been an honor to be part of the Raiderette squad the past two seasons. Being a member of this team has undoubtedly changed my life forever in the best of ways. I have grown as a dancer as well as a woman being surrounded by inspiring, amazing ladies who pushed me to be the best version of myself on and off the field. My teammates are truly sisters, we have a bond that has been built on a love of dance and a Commitment to Excellence. Although I will be hanging up my boots this year, I will never forget the moments in the locker room before games laughing and blasting music. I will never forget the excitement walking out for our pre-game performance. I will never forget the tears running down my face in 2018 as we performed to Jess Glynne in London (thinking I was silly for crying) only to find out everyone else cried as well. I will never forget the contagious passion of the Raider Nation.

The Raiderettes and Raiders organization is absolutely incredible. The leadership is inspirational and the dancers who make up this team are nothing short of spectacular. I can't imagine a better experience than I had these past two years.

I would like to highly encourage dancers who wish to pursue their dreams of being a Raiderette not to give up. No matter where your dance journey takes you, it is going to be the right path for you. I grew up doing classical ballet very seriously. I had seen NFL Cheerleaders on TV, but never could have imagined that would be me, I was pretty shy and quiet. I would practice kick lines in my backyard and attempt to flip my hair, but my high school was small and did not have a dance team. When I got to college I auditioned four times only to be rejected each time from my school's dance team. I did NOT give up, and ended up attending Raiderette auditions in Oakland. I didn't tell a soul that I would be auditioning! I gave that audition everything I had and had so much fun performing our coach Mandy's choreography. I instantly felt comfortable and the memory of hearing my number called at the final audition STILL brings tears to my eyes as I write this! Every moment after that was a dream come true. To all the girls who aren't sure if they are good enough - Believe in yourself! I believe in you.

I was so supported and loved every moment of my career as a Raiderette, and I would absolutely say that these past two years have been the best years of my life. As I move forward with my lifelong goal to be a Doctor, I will take all of these memories and friendships I have made with me, and carry them throughout the rest of my life.

See you in the stands, Raider Nation!

Once a Raiderette, always a Raiderette. Love,
Maddy :)"

Raiderettes honor 12 retiring team members

As finalists prepare for the 2020 Raiderette Final Auditions, the Raiderettes would like to honor the 12 dancers who will be hanging up their boots and pom-poms this upcoming season.

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.
1 / 96

Raiderette Allison is awarded Dancer of the Year during the Raiders regular season game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
2 / 96

Raiderette Allison during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.
3 / 96

Raiderette Allison during their media day shoots.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
4 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
5 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines during the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
7 / 96

Raiderette Allison on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
8 / 96

Raiderette Allison performs during halftime at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 96

Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 96

Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
11 / 96

Raiderette Illora on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
12 / 96

Raiderette Illora during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
13 / 96

Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
14 / 96

Raiderette Illora talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
15 / 96

Raiderette Illora leads Junior Raiderttes onto the field before the Raiders preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
16 / 96

Raiderette Illora during player intros before the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.
17 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. performs at the Raiders game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
18 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
19 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
20 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. talks to Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
23 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
24 / 96

Raiderette Jenna L. on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
27 / 96

Raiderette Julie during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
28 / 96

Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
29 / 96

Raiderette Julie rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
30 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
31 / 96

Raiderette Julie is announced as the Dancer of the Year during the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
32 / 96

Raiderette Julie on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
35 / 96

Raiderette Maddy during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
36 / 96

Raiderette Maddy poses for a photo with a Junior Raiderette on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
37 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 96

Raiderette Maddy warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 96

Raiderette Maddy on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
40 / 96

Raiderette Maddy during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
41 / 96

Raiderette Karly rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the first day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
42 / 96

Raiderette Karly performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
43 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
44 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
45 / 96

Raiderette Karly performs on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.
46 / 96

Raiderette Karly greets a fan before practice at 2019 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
47 / 96

Raiderette Karly during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 96

Raiderette Karly on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
49 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 96

Raiderette Sasha during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
51 / 96

Raiderette Sasha during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
52 / 96

Raiderette Sasha rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
53 / 96

Raiderette Sasha performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
54 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
55 / 96

Raiderette Sasha performs after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
56 / 96

Raiderette Sasha on the sidelines after being named Raiderette of the Year at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
57 / 96

Raiderette Sheila performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
58 / 96

Raiderette Sheila during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
59 / 96

Raiderette Sheila during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
60 / 96

Raiderette Sheila rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 96

Raiderette Sheila warms up on the field before the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
62 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
63 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
64 / 96

Raiderette Sheila on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.
65 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 96

Raiderette Summer walks through the tunnel during the Raiders regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 96

Raiderette Summer during player introductions at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
68 / 96

Raiderette Summer during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.
69 / 96

Raiderette Summer during her media day shoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.
70 / 96

Raiderette Summer rehearses with Junior Raiderettes on the second day of Junior Raiderettes practice.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
71 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
72 / 96

Raiderette Summer on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
75 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
76 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Voorhees/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
77 / 96

Raiderette Taylor during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
78 / 96

Raiderette Taylor during the national anthem before the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
79 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
80 / 96

Raiderette Taylor on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
81 / 96

Raiderette Tess performs during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
82 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.
83 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines during the Raiders game against the New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
84 / 96

Raiderette Tess during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
85 / 96

Raiderette Tess performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
86 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
87 / 96

Raiderette Tess on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
88 / 96

Raiderette Tess during player introductions before the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.
89 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs on the second day of Raiderette Final Auditions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.
90 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia during the 2019 Raiderettes Photoshoot.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.
91 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
92 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.
93 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Denver Broncos.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.
94 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia performs at the Raiders game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
95 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.
96 / 96

Raiderette Vanecia on the sidelines at the Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans.

Austin Ginn/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (8), punter AJ Cole (6) and long snapper Trent Sieg (47) on the field during practice.
news

How Daniel Carlson and his teammates are building offseason chemistry in the desert

Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, and Trent Sieg have formed a close bond off the field, which has benefitted their chemistry on the field.
Tyrell Williams opens up about his personal experience with racism
news

Tyrell Williams opens up about his personal experience with racism

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver posted a short account of his life experience as a black man growing up in Oregon.
Derek Carr swings into being a girl dad with gender reveal
news

Derek Carr swings into being a girl dad with gender reveal

Thursday afternoon, Derek and his wife, Heather, held a gender reveal at their home in Las Vegas.
Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for the Las Vegas Raiders
news

Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for the Las Vegas Raiders

Nevada Sports Net is Reno's exclusive home for Las Vegas Raiders preseason games and special content throughout the NFL season, NSN and the Raiders announced Wednesday. 

Advertising