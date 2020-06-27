In Her Own Words: Raiderette Sasha leaves lasting impact

Being a Raiderette has made me the woman I am today, and in exchange, I was able to make an impact I never dreamed I could make. My impact came in contributing to breaking boundaries and prejudices and rising above them with class. I wanted to be able to empower women to go for their dreams and not feel like they are restricted to a "box" that I once felt restricted to. I wanted to prove that you can do it all from demanding the attention of an executive boardroom to putting on our iconic uniform and performing for thousands of fans. Us women can do it all! You see, no matter how big your dream might seem, do not let anyone and more importantly do not let YOURSELF stop you from going for it. You just have to believe in it before anyone else can see it.

To my coaches- There are not enough "thank yous" in the world for you. You believed in me even during the times when I didn't. You have truly made this experience everything I could have dreamed of plus millions more. I cannot put into words the love, respect, admiration and appreciation I have for you. I am eternally indebted to you as you allowed me to flourish and be the woman I am today.