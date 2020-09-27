In Her Words: Introducing Silver and Black Productions broadcaster Erin Coscarelli to Raider Nation

As the Raiders begin their new chapter in the city of Las Vegas, I can't help but feel immense gratitude to help share the stories that come with this historic new season as a broadcaster for Silver and Black Productions.

But before we get off and running, I should probably introduce myself.

My name is Erin. I became a sports broadcaster, well, for one because I really loved playing sports. I'm not sure if being the youngest in a family of three with two older brothers brews that kind of thing, but a constant stream of unrest and intense competition has always flowed through my veins. Or perhaps having a mother who worked in a male-dominated field, too. From checkers to mini golf, I'm very much a sore loser. And as a vertically-challenged basketball player, I learned that I had to get by on grit and tenacity.

As I got older (but not taller), reality sunk in that my intimidating 5-foot-3 stature wasn't quite going to amount to any dreams of playing in the WNBA. So, I turned to the next best thing.