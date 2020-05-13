By any means necessary: Inside the Raiders' tight end legacy

The two C's

One year later, in 1970, the Raiders used a first-round draft choice (No. 24 overall) to select tight end Raymond Chester out of Morgan State. Chester's unique blend of size and speed made him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses right away. From 1970 to 1972, Chester caught 104 passes for 1,574 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was selected to the Pro Bowl each of the first three years of his career.

"Coming to the pros, it was like being on Mars. The Raiders had already established a culture that exemplified all-for-one and one-for-all," Chester told the Once a Raider, Always a Raider podcast. "The veteran players were tough on us young players. They taught you everything they knew, knowing that one day you might be ready to take their job. They took you under their wing, and they were not afraid to teach you what they knew."

Chester was traded to Baltimore in 1972, and the Raiders selected tight end Dave Casper, a former offensive tackle at Notre Dame, in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft.