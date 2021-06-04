Inside Henry Ruggs III's intensive muscle-building offseason

"Getting ready for a season at this point is different training than when you're getting ready for a combine... but we're getting ready to play," said Tracy Varner, trainer at MadHouse Athletics to Whistle Sports. "He needed to gain some muscle in the offseason. The goal is to put the weight on, keep the weight and keep him fast."

Varner revealed that Ruggs has gained 12 pounds in muscle, recently weighing in at 194 pounds. Ruggs believes his offseason training has been successful so far and is completely necessary for him to get to the next level of his game.

"Physical strength is one area that I know I have to work on for the next season, so we just come in here and pretty much just push the limits," Henry Ruggs told Whistle Sports. "Heavyweight, heavy squats – just different things to push my body to the limit to take me to that next level to compete with the men in the game of football."

Ruggs' return to vigorous training in his hometown has been beneficial for him, as his friends he grew up with have been able to provide him with a "good home feeling" where "everybody knows everybody." With Varner seeing the visible progress in Ruggs day in and day out, he would definitely advise for the rest of the league not to bet against the young man from "The Gump".

"Henry is a hard worker," said Varner. "It's been a good thing just watching him progress and turn into what he's turned into and what's he going to be."