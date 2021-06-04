Inside Henry Ruggs III's intensive muscle-building offseason

Jun 04, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Henry Ruggs III has been going through an extensive training and diet program this offseason in preparation for his second season. The speedy receiver has been able to gain some serious muscle mass in the process, deciding to go back to where it all started and train in his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, at MadHouse Training.

"Getting ready for a season at this point is different training than when you're getting ready for a combine... but we're getting ready to play," said Tracy Varner, trainer at MadHouse Athletics to Whistle Sports. "He needed to gain some muscle in the offseason. The goal is to put the weight on, keep the weight and keep him fast."

Varner revealed that Ruggs has gained 12 pounds in muscle, recently weighing in at 194 pounds. Ruggs believes his offseason training has been successful so far and is completely necessary for him to get to the next level of his game.

"Physical strength is one area that I know I have to work on for the next season, so we just come in here and pretty much just push the limits," Henry Ruggs told Whistle Sports. "Heavyweight, heavy squats – just different things to push my body to the limit to take me to that next level to compete with the men in the game of football."

Ruggs' return to vigorous training in his hometown has been beneficial for him, as his friends he grew up with have been able to provide him with a "good home feeling" where "everybody knows everybody." With Varner seeing the visible progress in Ruggs day in and day out, he would definitely advise for the rest of the league not to bet against the young man from "The Gump".

"Henry is a hard worker," said Varner. "It's been a good thing just watching him progress and turn into what he's turned into and what's he going to be."

"He hasn't even scratched the surface yet, not even close."

Photos: Raiders 2021 OTAs | Day 6

View the best photos from day six of the Raiders 2021 OTAs at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
1 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
2 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
3 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
4 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (92) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
5 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
6 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
7 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Kendal Vickers (93) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
8 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tanner Muse (55) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
9 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
10 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
11 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
12 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
13 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
14 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
15 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
16 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
17 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
18 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
19 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
20 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
21 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
22 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
23 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
24 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
25 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
26 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
27 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
28 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
29 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rasul Douglas (38) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
30 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88), wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) and wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
31 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
32 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
33 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
34 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders players at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
35 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
36 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Gerri Green (52) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
37 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (56), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive lineman Darius Philon (96) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
38 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
39 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
40 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Asmar Bilal (57) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
41 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
42 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32), safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
43 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32), safety Tyree Gillespie (37) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
44 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
45 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
46 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
47 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
48 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
49 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
50 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
51 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
52 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
53 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
54 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Nick Bowers (82) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
55 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
56 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Trey Quinn (14) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
57 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
58 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
59 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
60 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
61 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
62 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Marquel Harrell (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
63 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders guard Marquel Harrell (61) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
64 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Liam McCullough (48) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
65 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
66 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
67 / 80

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
68 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
69 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
70 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
71 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
72 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
73 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
74 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead IV (17) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
75 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
76 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) and wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
77 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver John Brown (15) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
78 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tyree Gillespie (37) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
79 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).
80 / 80

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) at an Organized Team Activity (OTA).

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising