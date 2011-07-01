International Fan of the Week

Jul 01, 2011 at 05:00 AM
070111-Intfan-story.jpg

Marcus Marsden attends a Raiders game in Oakland.

My name is Marcus Marsden and I am a 43-year-old British guy. I have been a Raider fan since 1983, when I first saw the Silver and Black play on UK TV. I was immediately seduced by the swagger, the uniforms and the burning passion of the players to "Just Win, Baby!" I love everything about the Oakland Raiders!

Since 1983, I have followed the Raiders, from whichever country I have been in - throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia.  This was not so easy in the pre-internet days, as I scrambled around looking for elusive AFN radio frequencies, which always seemed to fade out at the critical time!

I have lived in Asia for the last 10 years (Indonesia, Hong Kong and now Singapore) and whenever I wear my Raiders T-shirts, I am greeted by blank stares from the locals. It doesn't matter to me. I see myself as the one man Asian chapter of the Raider Nation, proudly flying the flag.

Following the Raiders while living in Asia has meant getting up at 1:00 a.m. or 4:00 a.m. every Monday to watch the games live on NFL.com. So while America is chowing down on hot dogs and beer, I am sipping on coffee and chewing on toast! Not quite the same.

070111-Intfan-story2.jpg

Marcus Marsden poses for a photo with Phil Villapiano and Errol Mann at the Raiders Alameda headquarters.

I have made three trips to see the Raiders play, once in Los Angeles and twice in Oakland. The most recent trip was in 2010, when I met up with my brother (another Raiders fan) to see us beat the Broncos.

This was an AMAZING trip. I had contacted the Raiders office to tell them that I was traveling to Oakland all the way from Singapore, and I had a fantastic meeting with Morris Bradshaw at the headquarters, who was a great host, showing us around the facility. While we were there, we also met Errol Mann and Phil Villipiano, who allowed us to take a tour of Oakland with him and his party. Needless to say, the tour ended at Ricky's Sports Bar!

It was a fantastic trip. The game was a blast. Beating the Broncos always is!

But the highlight was getting to see the headquarters and meeting Mr. Bradshaw and Mr. Villipiano, who are great guys from a great organization.

Marcus will receive a 3'x5' Raiders logo flag, and a photo of and signed by Hall of Famer Willie Brown. Click here to find out how to enter the Raiders.com International Fan of the Week Contest

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

