International Fan of the Week

Marcus Marsden attends a Raiders game in Oakland.



My name is Marcus Marsden and I am a 43-year-old British guy. I have been a Raider fan since 1983, when I first saw the Silver and Black play on UK TV. I was immediately seduced by the swagger, the uniforms and the burning passion of the players to "Just Win, Baby!" I love everything about the Oakland Raiders!

Since 1983, I have followed the Raiders, from whichever country I have been in - throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia. This was not so easy in the pre-internet days, as I scrambled around looking for elusive AFN radio frequencies, which always seemed to fade out at the critical time!

I have lived in Asia for the last 10 years (Indonesia, Hong Kong and now Singapore) and whenever I wear my Raiders T-shirts, I am greeted by blank stares from the locals. It doesn't matter to me. I see myself as the one man Asian chapter of the Raider Nation, proudly flying the flag.