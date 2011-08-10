



Oakland Raiders training camp will have an international flavor for the ninth straight year, as the Silver and Black have invited four international coaches to join Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson's staff during summer workouts at the team's Napa Valley, Calif., training complex.

The Raiders International Guest Coach Program welcomes coaches from foreign countries to the team's training camp complex each year. The coaches are given the unique opportunity to observe practices and learn from the Silver and Black.

"Our unique international Guest Coach Program is just one of the very exciting manners in which we reach and unite our global fan base," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

International coaches will arrive in Oakland on Thursday, August 11, and will attend the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals that same day. The coaches will then head up to Napa to attend Raider workouts at training camp. Coaches will also attend the following preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on Saturday, August 20. The coaches will fly back to their home countries on Sunday, August 21.

Shuan Fatah will represent his home country of Germany in this year's International Guest Coach Program. Fatah is the head coach for the SWARCO Raiders. He has had championship experience and served as the head coach for the Berlin Adler of the German Football League, winning the German Bowl in 2009 for the sixth all-time. Prior to a stint with NFL Europa, Fatah coached three seasons at Nichols College, an NCAA Division-III school. He started his coaching career in 1991 with Berlin Adler after a long and successful career as an Adler player.* *

The 42-year-old Fatah has won four World Bowl championships in NFL Europa (once with the Hamburg Sea Devils, three times with Berlin Thunder) and also collected six German Bowl rings (three each as a coach and a player). In his first season as head coach of the SWARCO Raiders in 2011 he led the team to Eurobowl and Austrian Bowl championships.

The Berlin native will be accompanied by Lee Rowland, who has worked with Fatah for the last three years. The UK native helped Fatah win the 2010 Eurobowl as well as the 2009 German championship. During his coaching career Rowland also won two previous Eurobowls, the EFAF-Cup and three British championships. He also coached in NFL Europa (2007 for Cologne). Rowland serves as the offensive coordinator for the SWARCO Raiders.*

Andreas Pröller is from Austria and was hired as the strength and conditioning coach for the SWARCO Raiders. Pröller was active from 1994-2011 as a wide receiver for the Tyroleans. He won two Austrian Bowls and three Eurobowls with the SWARCO Raiders. In addition, Pröller was an Olympic bobsledder.

Radames Carrillo returns for another stint at Raiders training camp. He previously attended Raiders training camp in 2006 as part of the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship Program. Carrillo played offensive guard and tight end in all youth divisions with Club Jaguares. In high school and college he played with Laguna, winning the National Conference Championship in 1993. He was named offensive captain in 1990 and 1992. His father, Don Salvador Carrillo, was a renowned cycling promoter in Mexico. As a coach, Carrillo has been in charge of all the divisions of Club Jaguares since 1991. In 2002, he became the coach of Vikingos San Isidro, only to return to Jaguares as head coach in 2004. Since 2006 he's been the Offensive Line Coach and Offensive Coordinator for the Universidad del Valle de México-Torreón Linces - a position he currently holds.