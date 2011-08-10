International Guest Coach Program

Aug 10, 2011 at 01:45 PM
international_banner.jpg


Oakland Raiders training camp will have an international flavor for the ninth straight year, as the Silver and Black have invited four international coaches to join Raiders Head Coach Hue Jackson's staff during summer workouts at the team's Napa Valley, Calif., training complex.

The Raiders International Guest Coach Program welcomes coaches from foreign countries to the team's training camp complex each year. The coaches are given the unique opportunity to observe practices and learn from the Silver and Black.

"Our unique international Guest Coach Program is just one of the very exciting manners in which we reach and unite our global fan base," said Raiders Chief Executive Amy Trask.

International coaches will arrive in Oakland on Thursday, August 11, and will attend the first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals that same day. The coaches will then head up to Napa to attend Raider workouts at training camp. Coaches will also attend the following preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on Saturday, August 20. The coaches will fly back to their home countries on Sunday, August 21.

Shuan Fatah will represent his home country of Germany in this year's International Guest Coach Program. Fatah is the head coach for the SWARCO Raiders. He has had championship experience and served as the head coach for the Berlin Adler of the German Football League, winning the German Bowl in 2009 for the sixth all-time. Prior to a stint with NFL Europa, Fatah coached three seasons at Nichols College, an NCAA Division-III school. He started his coaching career in 1991 with Berlin Adler after a long and successful career as an Adler player.* *

The 42-year-old Fatah has won four World Bowl championships in NFL Europa (once with the Hamburg Sea Devils, three times with Berlin Thunder) and also collected six German Bowl rings (three each as a coach and a player). In his first season as head coach of the SWARCO Raiders in 2011 he led the team to Eurobowl and Austrian Bowl championships.

The Berlin native will be accompanied by Lee Rowland, who has worked with Fatah for the last three years. The UK native helped Fatah win the 2010 Eurobowl as well as the 2009 German championship. During his coaching career Rowland also won two previous Eurobowls, the EFAF-Cup and three British championships. He also coached in NFL Europa (2007 for Cologne). Rowland serves as the offensive coordinator for the SWARCO Raiders.*
*

Andreas Pröller is from Austria and was hired as the strength and conditioning coach for the SWARCO Raiders. Pröller was active from 1994-2011 as a wide receiver for the Tyroleans. He won two Austrian Bowls and three Eurobowls with the SWARCO Raiders. In addition, Pröller was an Olympic bobsledder.

Radames Carrillo returns for another stint at Raiders training camp. He previously attended Raiders training camp in 2006 as part of the NFL's Minority Coaching Fellowship Program. Carrillo played offensive guard and tight end in all youth divisions with Club Jaguares. In high school and college he played with Laguna, winning the National Conference Championship in 1993. He was named offensive captain in 1990 and 1992. His father, Don Salvador Carrillo, was a renowned cycling promoter in Mexico.  As a coach, Carrillo has been in charge of all the divisions of Club Jaguares since 1991. In 2002, he became the coach of Vikingos San Isidro, only to return to Jaguares as head coach in 2004. Since 2006 he's been the Offensive Line Coach and Offensive Coordinator for the Universidad del Valle de México-Torreón Linces - a position he currently holds.

The Raiders have long been recognized as a global organization and have increased the popularity of NFL football worldwide by playing in American Bowls in London, Barcelona, Tokyo and Mexico City. The Raiders reach an international audience through the team's official web properties in English, Spanish, Chinese, German, Japanese and Tagalog.**

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Chargers?

Dec 14, 2023

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Thursday's game.
news

AJ Cole broke franchise record for longest punt with predecessor Shane Lechler in attendance

Dec 14, 2023

"Any time you get the opportunity to shake the hand of the legend is a cool experience," Cole said.
news

Maxx Crosby named finalist for the 2023 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Dec 14, 2023

It marks the second-straight year that Crosby has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious award.
video

Trailer: Pride. Poise | Raiders vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in Austin Ekeler's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.
news

Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

Dec 13, 2023

A Los Angeles, California, native, Epps has taken the hard road to NFL stardom, now striving to help "bring a winning culture" to the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

Dec 13, 2023

Week 15's top storylines for the Silver and Black include the emergence of Tyree Wilson, Chargers' Easton Stick's first NFL start and a familiar face in Khalil Mack.
audio

AJ Cole's record-breaking punt was another showing of his dominance | UFR

Dec 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his 83-yard punt in Week 14, preparing for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football and much more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Oportunidad de reivindicación se presenta para los Raiders ante Cargadores

Dec 13, 2023

Los Malosos quieren eliminar el mal sabor de boca que les quedó tras ser blanqueados por Minnesota al recibir a Los Ángeles tan solo cuatro días después. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report: Kolton Miller and Andre James ruled out, 5 Raiders questionable to play

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: "The Talk" hosted by the National Bar Association

Dec 13, 2023

The National Bar Association hosted youth community members from various local organizations for "The Talk," an event emphasizing positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.
video

Coach Graham: 'My job is to be ready for everything' 

Dec 13, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the energy in the locker room and preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.
View All
Advertising