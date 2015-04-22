Intriguing 2015 Match-Ups

Apr 22, 2015 at 04:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

Although we've known the Raiders' opponents since the end of last season, the full playing schedule was released yesterday. The Raiders schedule features several intriguing match-ups and one Prime-Time game. As you start weaving your way through it, it reads more like "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon."

The Raiders open the regular season with back-to-back home games against two 2014 playoff teams as the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens come to town. Former Raiders head coach and current Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson, and former Raiders WR Denarius Moore and DT Pat Sims, return to Oakland in Week 1. 

Raiders 2015 Match-Ups

Take a look at the Raiders 2015 schedule with these historic photos.

No Title
1 / 16
No Title
2 / 16
No Title
3 / 16
No Title
4 / 16
No Title
5 / 16
No Title
6 / 16
No Title
7 / 16
No Title
8 / 16
No Title
9 / 16
No Title
10 / 16
No Title
11 / 16
No Title
12 / 16
No Title
13 / 16
No Title
14 / 16
No Title
15 / 16
No Title
16 / 16
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Former Denver Broncos head coach John Fox is now the man in charge in Chicago. He takes the reins from Marc Trestman, who at one time served as offensive coordinator for the Raiders. Fox was an assistant coach with the Raiders from 1994-95. The Raiders will head to the Windy City for a regular season game against the Bears for the first time since 2003.

The Raiders face the Jets once again, this time in Oakland. Former Denver Broncos WR Eric Decker will see the Raiders for the second time as a Jet but for the first time as a Jet in Oakland. This marks the 12th meeting between the Raiders and the Jets since 1999.

The Steelers are on the Raiders radar again. The Silver and Black and black and gold have split the last eight meetings since 2000. Former Raiders first round draft pick WR Darrius Heyward-Bey has been with Pittsburgh the last two years, and former Raiders QB Bruce Gradkowski, safety Mike Mitchell and strength and conditioning coach Garrett Giemont are also with the Steelers.

The Raiders schedule also features two Super Bowl rematches – Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings and Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 in Super Bowl XI and lost to the Packers 33-14 in Super Bowl II. Raiders QB Christian Ponder was originally drafted by the Vikings, T J'Marcus Webb and Head Coach Jack Del Rio played for the Vikings, and Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice played for and served as head coach of the Vikings. TE Brian Leonhardt went to Bemidji State in Minnesota. The first season of the popular FX TV series Fargo was set in Bemidji.

The Raiders travel to Nashville Thanksgiving weekend. Former Raiders WR Jacoby Ford signed with the Titans earlier this offseason. Former Kansas City Chiefs RB Dexter McCluster, a veteran of several match-ups with the Silver and Black, is now with Tennessee. C Brian Schwenke plays for Tennessee while DT Kona Schwenke is currently on the Raiders roster – no relation. Former Raiders special teams coach Steve Hoffman serves as assistant special teams coach for the Titans. Former Steelers coaches Ken Wisenhunt and Dick LeBeau are with the Titans - Wisenhunt is head coach and LeBeau is the new defensive coordinator. Both are veterans of the Raiders/Steelers rivalry.

As always, the Raiders AFC West match-ups are critical and intriguing. The Raiders lone Prime-Time game is a Christmas Eve tilt with the Chargers. This game will fall on the 38th anniversary of the Ghost to the Post game – a Raiders double-overtime win over the Baltimore Colts in the 1977 playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.
Advertising