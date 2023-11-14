Isaac Rochell recognizes his brother's military and athletic contributions to the Air Force

Isaac Rochell still remembers the phone conversations he had with his brother, Matt, when the latter left home to go play at Air Force.

While the calls were limited exchanges, Isaac – a top high school prospect in Georgia at the time – learned everything about basic training and how Matt was navigating that along with playing football. The left tackle for the Air Force Falcons didn't sugarcoat the experience to his younger brother.

"Seeing him go to Air Force, going through all the things like basic training and their survival training, people don't even know about that," Isaac said, describing his older brother's early military experience. "They had to go a week pretty much with no food. You just have a new level of respect.

"It kind of puts things in perspective. Like for him, he got to school, he had his phone taken away, [went] straight into basic training. So, for me seeing that, it kind of makes you take a step back. … They're still in school, still playing football, but like I mentioned basic training, survival training, not having your phone when you're 18, just getting to college. Those are all things that build calluses and make you a little bit tougher."

If anyone could handle the challenge and responsibilities, Isaac knew his brother for up for it.

Just two years apart in age, the siblings formed a tight bond in childhood. Isaac remembers going everywhere Matt went, a lot of their time consisting of the two playing football together. While Matt always seemed to have the upper hand growing up, things began to even out in high school as Isaac lined up against his brother in practice.

Given that Isaac saw his older brother as a leader, he wasn't surprised when Matt started getting recruited to play for Air Force. Isaac and his family knew it would be a good fit for Matt based on his personality and their collective upbringing.

"I think my brother has a lot of like values that military people have and that leaders have," he said. "I think they go hand in hand, but just he has a lot of leadership qualities. Growing up, I think there was just a seriousness that he took on when approaching certain things, whether it be school or sports, he maximized his sports because there was a seriousness that came with that.