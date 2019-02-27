It's all about philosophy, as Mike Mayock sticks to the Raiders' vision at the NFL Combine

Preparing for free agency and the NFL Draft is a rigorous and tedious ordeal, but when a specific philosophy is established between the coaching staff and the scouting department it makes the preparation that much easier. This might seem obvious, but according to Oakland Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock this is an area that a lot of teams struggle with around the league.

Good news for the Raiders, that's not an issue.

"I've always believed the biggest dysfunction in NFL buildings is an inability for the coaching staff and the scouting staff to be on the same page philosophically consistently," Mayock said during his press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine Wednesday. "I can walk in the building day one and know all those coaches, and immediately there's a bond, and I think that's the biggest thing we've been able to do in a couple of months is just kind of build that philosophy and understand that there's really only one way to do things in our building."

Mayock has earned a reputation as an elite talent evaluator for his work the past two decades, and the relationships he's built along the way made it easy to create a bond with Raiders coordinators Paul Guenther and Rich Bisaccia. As Mayock and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff continue their draft evaluation, it's important that all of them carry on with the same vision.

Last month at the Senior Bowl, Mayock mentioned that he — along with Head Coach Jon Gruden — will be looking for their "Raiders Star" this offseason. That could mean a few things, but it's important that the duo identify the players that fit their philosophy, which he elaborated on Wednesday morning at the Combine.