Jack Jones reunites with high school, college coach Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas

The Raiders picked up Jones off the waiver wire Tuesday. Pierce feels a sense an obligation to get him back on the right track, considering their 12-year history.

"[T]he kid's been through a lot," said Pierce. "I've known him since he was very young. ... I've seen the growth of development. Nobody's perfect, I don't expect him to be perfect. That's my job as well, to bring him along and our staff and our organization to help him if he needs be. But the football player is extremely gifted, and I expect him to do such when he gets here."

With a big smile on his face, Jones made it known how grateful he is to be back under the direction of a coach he has so much history with. He also recognizes the amount of talent surrounding him among Marcus Peters, Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig in the secondary.

But just like those high school days, Jones has a chip on shoulder, fueling him to provide a boost to what's been a solid Silver and Black defense this season.