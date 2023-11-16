Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Miami Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield

Nov 16, 2023 at 11:18 AM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a two-game homestand, the Silver and Black are back on the road, this time traveling to Miami to take on the 6-3 Dolphins.

Before the matchup gets underway, we caught up with Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield to get an insider's look at the opposing team.

Q: Coming off the bye, what do you expect to see from the team this week?

TW: Picking up where the team left off before the bye. The offense is best in the league in scoring and moving the football, and now with a week of rest and self-scouting, it's difficult to imagine that side of the football slowing down, especially at home.

On the other side, the defense has been heating up, especially with the return of Jalen Ramsey. The impact of his presence is felt throughout the defense – both in coverage and rush – as the Dolphins have allowed just 19 points per game since his return.

Related Links

Q: Rookie running back De'Von Achane has been designated for return from IR. What's the latest update on him?

TW: We'll find out Sunday. Mike McDaniel isn't one for forecasting the future, but he did praise the rookie's acumen for the game and desire to get back on the field. He was one of the most electric players in all of football for that three-week period in which the Dolphins averaged over 40 points per game.

Q: Who is an under-the-radar player (or players) you believe could make an impact on Sunday?

TW: Wide receiver River Cracraft returns to the lineup after missing the last five games. You look at his stats and he has just six catches, but he's a key cog to the offense with his effort. You see it in his route running and how he clears space, but also the run game where he's one of the best blockers at the position. His ability to create lanes on the perimeter is a key to this Miami offense.

Q: What Raiders-Dolphins matchup are you most looking forward to this week?

TW: A little throwback to middle linebacker on running back action with regards to Josh Jacob and David Long Jr. Few linebackers have been more successful against the run this season. He plays with such physicality and anticipation. Jacobs matches up so well in both those departments so I think that's a fun thing to watch not just for Dolphins and Raiders fans, but the general football fan.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 11.15.23

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 11 road game against the Miami Dolphins.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman David Agoha (62) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 61

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet on the field during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole Sr. (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 61

The Las Vegas Raiders defense during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jalen McKenzie (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
51 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
52 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
53 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim General Manager Champ Kelly during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
54 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
56 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) and cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) and cornerback Sam Webb (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
58 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
59 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54), tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
60 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54), tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) and tackle Justin Herron (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
61 / 61

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot

Get an insider's look at the New York Jets ahead of Sunday Night Football.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Detroit Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman

Get an insider's look at the opposing team before the primetime Week 8 clash.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar

Get an insider's look at the New England Patriots with Sunday's matchup on the horizon.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Packers senior writer Wes Hodkiewicz

Get an insider's look at the opposing team as the Raiders and Packers take the national stage this Monday.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Chargers senior writer Eric Smith

Get an insider's look at the AFC West rival.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Steelers contributing writer Dale Lolley

Get an insider's look at the upcoming matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla

An insider's look at the Denver Broncos.

Latest Content

video

The Silver and Black Show - Week 11 vs. Dolphins feat. Michael Mayer, Dan Graziano and Cameron Wolfe

Nov 16, 2023

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by tight end Michael Mayer, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe and ESPN's Dan Graziano to preview the Raiders' Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
audio

Jack Jones added to the secondary, plus Andre James on the run game and Josh Jacobs | UFR

Nov 16, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with center Andre James about the run game, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and facing the Miami Dolphins on this edition of Upon Further Review.
gallery

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.16.23

Nov 16, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Sunday matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Raiders-Dolphins Week 11 Injury Report

Nov 16, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Miami Dolphins.
news

Jack Jones reunites with high school, college coach Antonio Pierce in Las Vegas

Nov 16, 2023

The Raiders cornerback is back under the tutelage of his former head coach at Long Beach Poly High School and is looking to provide production for his new team.
audio

Antonio Pierce's mindset for the Raiders' Week 11 trip to South Beach | RPN

Nov 16, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce on the Raiders' win over the New York Jets, preparing for the Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
news

Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Miami Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield

Nov 16, 2023

Get an insider's look at the Miami Dolphins ahead of the Week 11 clash.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Dolphins 

Nov 16, 2023

The Raiders travel to Miami for a Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins. 
gallery

Photos: Raiders host their Stretch and Move program for Boys and Girls Clubs

Nov 16, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders host their Stretch and Move program for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada at Lied Memorial Clubhouse to promote physical activity and healthy nutrition.
video

Antonio Pierce on Maxx Crosby and adding Jack Jones to the defense ahead of Raiders-Dolphins

Nov 16, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce talks defensive end Maxx Crosby and the Raiders' upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
video

Dylan Parham and Jermaine Eluemunor make their case for Maxx Crosby joining the Madden 99 Club

Nov 16, 2023

Guard Dylan Parham and guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor explain why defensive end Maxx Crosby should be in the Madden 99 Club.
video

Eddie Anderson's 102-yard pick-six vs. Dolphins | Thrilling Moments

Nov 16, 2023

Take a look back at safety Eddie Anderson's 102-yard pick-six against the Miami Dolphins during the 1992 season.
View All
Advertising