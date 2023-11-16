Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Miami Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield

After a two-game homestand, the Silver and Black are back on the road, this time traveling to Miami to take on the 6-3 Dolphins.
Before the matchup gets underway, we caught up with Dolphins writer Travis Wingfield to get an insider's look at the opposing team.
Q: Coming off the bye, what do you expect to see from the team this week?
TW: Picking up where the team left off before the bye. The offense is best in the league in scoring and moving the football, and now with a week of rest and self-scouting, it's difficult to imagine that side of the football slowing down, especially at home.
On the other side, the defense has been heating up, especially with the return of Jalen Ramsey. The impact of his presence is felt throughout the defense – both in coverage and rush – as the Dolphins have allowed just 19 points per game since his return.
Q: Rookie running back De'Von Achane has been designated for return from IR. What's the latest update on him?
TW: We'll find out Sunday. Mike McDaniel isn't one for forecasting the future, but he did praise the rookie's acumen for the game and desire to get back on the field. He was one of the most electric players in all of football for that three-week period in which the Dolphins averaged over 40 points per game.
Q: Who is an under-the-radar player (or players) you believe could make an impact on Sunday?
TW: Wide receiver River Cracraft returns to the lineup after missing the last five games. You look at his stats and he has just six catches, but he's a key cog to the offense with his effort. You see it in his route running and how he clears space, but also the run game where he's one of the best blockers at the position. His ability to create lanes on the perimeter is a key to this Miami offense.
Q: What Raiders-Dolphins matchup are you most looking forward to this week?
TW: A little throwback to middle linebacker on running back action with regards to Josh Jacob and David Long Jr. Few linebackers have been more successful against the run this season. He plays with such physicality and anticipation. Jacobs matches up so well in both those departments so I think that's a fun thing to watch not just for Dolphins and Raiders fans, but the general football fan.
Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 11 road game against the Miami Dolphins.