Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Patriots staff writer Evan Lazar

EL: That's the No. 1 question for me heading into this trip to Vegas. The Patriots aren't as bad as they've played over the last two games, but even all the schematic tweaks and hard coaching by HC Bill Belichick and his staff can't undo a locker room that has let go of the rope. Over the last two weeks, I've seen many demoralized faces, bad body language and seeds of doubt like the team knows it's at a talent disadvantage every week. For example, the Patriots don't have anyone on their roster that matches the talent level of Davante Adams or Maxx Crosby, which has to make the locker room feel like it's swimming upstream every week. Honestly, there aren't great vibes around the team right now. The coaching staff is doing all it can to get this team to respond, but the lack of pushback against the Saints after the blowout loss in Dallas was astonishing. It'll be interesting to see what the energy is like for the team on Sunday.