Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot

Nov 10, 2023 at 01:14 PM
Rachel Gossen

Another primetime clash is on the horizon for the Raiders as the New York Jets come to town this Sunday.

Before the game gets underway, we caught up with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot to get an insider's look at the opposing team.

Q: The Jets' three-game win streak was snapped against the Chargers. How to you expect the team to respond while working on a short week?

CH: I expect the team to rally and come back strong. The players did not play to their standard last Monday against the Chargers. Head Coach Robert Saleh expressed the self-inflicted wounds last week were back-breaking. The Jets had four fumbles (three lost), allowed a punt return touchdown and had eight penalties including some that came at crucial times on offense. I expect them to limit their mistakes and revert back to playing clean football.

Q: The defense has been impressive this season, especially as the third-best passing defense in the league currently. What have you seen from the group on that side of the ball?

CH: The Jets defense has been relentless this season. Since Week 5, defensive linemen Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers all rank top-five in pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jets have had four games with at least four sacks this year, which is tied for third most in the league. D.J. Reed, who had a forced fumble last week against the Chargers, is PFF's top-rated cornerback with a 86.9 grade. CB Sauce Garnder, an All-Pro as a rookie in 2022, ranks No. 6 (min. 50% snaps). The Green & White's linebackers – C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams – both rank top-five, too, per PFF. Both players rank top-three in coverage grade.

Q: Who is an under-the-radar player (or players) you expect to make an impact Sunday night?

CH: I think safety Tony Adams, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year, has consistently flown under the radar in his first year as a starter. When the Jets were missing both D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner when they beat the Eagles, Adams was part of the secondary that stepped up with two practice squad players starting at CB. Adams had the interception that set up the game-winning touchdown.

Q: What Raiders-Jets matchup are you most looking forward to this week?

CH: These teams have great players defensively, but I am looking at second-year pass rusher Jermaine Johnson against the Raiders offensive line. He's played the most snaps of any pass rusher on the Jets this season and has 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three passes defensed, nine QB hits and six tackles for loss. DC Jeff Ulbrich likes to move him around on the line, which makes him even harder to account for. It feels like he has been picking up steam in the last three weeks.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Jets

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 game at Allegiant Stadium, take a look back at past matchups between the Silver and Black and the New York Jets.

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the New York Jets at Frank Youell Field, Sunday, November 22, 1964, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

A program from the Raiders regular season home game against the New York Jets at Frank Youell Field, Sunday, December 12, 1965, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders line up to kick a PAT during the home game against the New York Jets at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 17, 1967. The Oakland Raider won 38-29.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders tight end Billy Cannon (33) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders running back Charlie Smith (23) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1968, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders center Jim Otto (00) and quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at the Shea Stadium, Sunday, November 30, 1969.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders quarterback/kicker George Blanda (16) kicks a PAT during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 1970, in New York, N.Y.
Harry Harris/Associated Press

Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica (3) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Shea Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 1970, in New York, N.Y.
Harry Harris/Associated Press

Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) passes during the post season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 15, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Associated Press

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season xxx game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, January 15, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Associated Press

Raiders linebacker Stanley Adams (59) and defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) rush the quarterback during the preseason home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Friday, August 24, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Friday, August 24, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif. The Los Angeles Raiders won 31-0.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive end Lyle Alzado (77) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Lennox McLendon/Associated Press

Raiders linebacker Darryl Byrd (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Monday, October 10, 1989, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Raiders linebacker Thomas Benson (54) goes to make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Monday, October 10, 1989, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive end Eddie Anderson (33) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Eric Draper/Associated Press

Raiders wide receiver Rocket Ismail (86) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Eric Draper/Associated Press

Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) blocks for quarterback Vince Evans (11) during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 1, 1995, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive end Aundray Bruce defends during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 1, 1995, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 1996, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive end Aundray Bruce (99) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, October 6, 1996, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive end Tony Bryant (94) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 24, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders linebacker Napoleon Harris (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 6, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders linebacker Bobby Brooks (55) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 6, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (75) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 6, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive tackle Rod Coleman (57) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Monday, December 2, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
Paul Sakuma/Associated Press

Raiders defensive back Eric Allen (21) returns an interception during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Thursday, December 10, 2000, in Oakland, Calif.
Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network
Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Thursday, December 10, 2000, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive tackle John Parrella (97) and linebacker Travian Smith (56) makes a tackle during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive tackle John Parrella (97) and linebacker Travian Smith (56) makes a tackle during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 29-yard touchdown catch during the postseason AFC Divisional Playoff home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, January 12, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt for a 78-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive back Phillip Buchanon (31) returns a punt for a 78-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Zack Crockett (32) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders tight end Teyo Johnson (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders tight end Teyo Johnson (82) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive end Trace Armstrong (93) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 9, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders cornerback Renaldo Hill (22) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders cornerback Renaldo Hill (22) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo (8) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) and linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) and linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (24) heads t the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (24) heads t the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 11, 2005, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders Tommy Kelly (93) and Kevin Huntley (94) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders Tommy Kelly (93) and Kevin Huntley (94) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders cornerback Chris Carr (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders cornerback Chris Carr (23) returns a kickoff during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium, Sunday, December 31, 2006, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) and linebacker Thomas Howard (53) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive back Michael Huff (24) and linebacker Thomas Howard (53) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Javon Walker (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Javon Walker (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders tight end Zach Miller (80) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 19, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 70-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes for a 70-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) rushes for a 23-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 25, 2011, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders linebacker Kevin Burnett (94) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders linebacker Kevin Burnett (94) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive back Phillip Adams (28) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive back Phillip Adams (28) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) rushes during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 8, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) heads to the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) heads to the end zone on a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders defensive back Carlos Rogers (27) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders defensive back Carlos Rogers (27) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders linebacker Sio Moore (55) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders defensive back Tyvon Branch (33) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders defensive back Tyvon Branch (33) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders wide receiver James Jones (90) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders wide receiver James Jones (90) makes a 30-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, September 7, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 36-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (97) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back/defensive back Taiwan Jones (22) heads to the end zone on a 59-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back/defensive back Taiwan Jones (22) heads to the end zone on a 59-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, November 1, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders linebacker Tyrell Adams (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders linebacker Tyrell Adams (58) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 52-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 52-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New York Jets at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Advertising