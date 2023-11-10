Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot

Q: The defense has been impressive this season, especially as the third-best passing defense in the league currently. What have you seen from the group on that side of the ball?

CH: The Jets defense has been relentless this season. Since Week 5, defensive linemen Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers all rank top-five in pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jets have had four games with at least four sacks this year, which is tied for third most in the league. D.J. Reed, who had a forced fumble last week against the Chargers, is PFF's top-rated cornerback with a 86.9 grade. CB Sauce Garnder, an All-Pro as a rookie in 2022, ranks No. 6 (min. 50% snaps). The Green & White's linebackers – C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams – both rank top-five, too, per PFF. Both players rank top-three in coverage grade.