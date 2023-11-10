Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot

Another primetime clash is on the horizon for the Raiders as the New York Jets come to town this Sunday.
Before the game gets underway, we caught up with Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot to get an insider's look at the opposing team.
Q: The Jets' three-game win streak was snapped against the Chargers. How to you expect the team to respond while working on a short week?
CH: I expect the team to rally and come back strong. The players did not play to their standard last Monday against the Chargers. Head Coach Robert Saleh expressed the self-inflicted wounds last week were back-breaking. The Jets had four fumbles (three lost), allowed a punt return touchdown and had eight penalties including some that came at crucial times on offense. I expect them to limit their mistakes and revert back to playing clean football.
Q: The defense has been impressive this season, especially as the third-best passing defense in the league currently. What have you seen from the group on that side of the ball?
CH: The Jets defense has been relentless this season. Since Week 5, defensive linemen Bryce Huff, Jermaine Johnson and John Franklin-Myers all rank top-five in pressure rate, according to Pro Football Focus. The Jets have had four games with at least four sacks this year, which is tied for third most in the league. D.J. Reed, who had a forced fumble last week against the Chargers, is PFF's top-rated cornerback with a 86.9 grade. CB Sauce Garnder, an All-Pro as a rookie in 2022, ranks No. 6 (min. 50% snaps). The Green & White's linebackers – C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams – both rank top-five, too, per PFF. Both players rank top-three in coverage grade.
Q: Who is an under-the-radar player (or players) you expect to make an impact Sunday night?
CH: I think safety Tony Adams, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year, has consistently flown under the radar in his first year as a starter. When the Jets were missing both D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner when they beat the Eagles, Adams was part of the secondary that stepped up with two practice squad players starting at CB. Adams had the interception that set up the game-winning touchdown.
Q: What Raiders-Jets matchup are you most looking forward to this week?
CH: These teams have great players defensively, but I am looking at second-year pass rusher Jermaine Johnson against the Raiders offensive line. He's played the most snaps of any pass rusher on the Jets this season and has 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble, three passes defensed, nine QB hits and six tackles for loss. DC Jeff Ulbrich likes to move him around on the line, which makes him even harder to account for. It feels like he has been picking up steam in the last three weeks.
