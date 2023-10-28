Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Detroit Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman

TT: LaPorta has totaled 35 receptions for 377 yards and three touchdowns through his first seven NFL games. His 35 catches are third most by a tight end in his first seven NFL games in league history. Those numbers get magnified a little bit when we consider how difficult it is making the jump from the college game to the pros at the tight end position. It's essentially learning three different positions along with all the protections and run fits. We don't see rookies light it up too often at the tight end position the way LaPorta has.