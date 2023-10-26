Versus: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson look to be driving forces in Motor City

It will take a village to block Hutchinson on Monday night, with right tackles Thayer Munford Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor preparing for the challenge. While Eluemunor still takes the majority of team snaps at right tackle, Munford has earned three starts this season. The second-year tackle has allowed only three quarterback pressures on the season.

"Every player that I would say makes their way into the Sunday lineup or Sunday rotation is consistent in practice," Lombardi said. "Thayer did a good job of that in the spring, and then Training Camp, of playing at a consistent basis both in pass protection and in the run game. So, he's earned that play time. ... And Jermaine has played well enough to still earn the opportunity to play as well, which is why you see the rotation there at right tackle with both those guys."