Raiders-Lions Week 8 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, with Josh McDaniels noting the team is "hopeful" the QB will be able to play Monday night.
Curtis Bolton also returned to practice in a limited role as the team designated him for return from injured reserve.
Daniel Carlson did not practice due to a groin injury. The Raiders signed kicker James McCourt to the practice squad earlier in the week in case Carlson cannot play.
"We'll just see how Daniel is feeling as we go through the week and make the right decision at the end of the week here based on how that's going, whether we need to do something else in terms of elevate [McCourt] and all the rest of it," McDaniels said.
Divine Deablo (ankle) and Marcus Peters (back) were also non-participants on Thursday.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Davante Adams
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Shoulder/knee
|LP
|Curtis Bolton
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Rt. Groin
|DNP
|Maxx Crosby
|DE
|Knee
|LP
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|Back
|LP
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Back
|DNP
Detroit Lions:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Game Status
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|Ankle
|DNP
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Ankle
|DNP
|David Montgomery
|RB
|Ribs
|DNP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Toe/calf
|DNP
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Halapoulivaati Vaitai
|G
|Back
|LP
|Jerry Jacobs
|CB
|Knee
|FP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed