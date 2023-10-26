Raiders-Lions Week 8 Injury Report

Oct 26, 2023 at 03:17 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Las Vegas Raiders:

Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, with Josh McDaniels noting the team is "hopeful" the QB will be able to play Monday night.

Curtis Bolton also returned to practice in a limited role as the team designated him for return from injured reserve.

Daniel Carlson did not practice due to a groin injury. The Raiders signed kicker James McCourt to the practice squad earlier in the week in case Carlson cannot play.

"We'll just see how Daniel is feeling as we go through the week and make the right decision at the end of the week here based on how that's going, whether we need to do something else in terms of elevate [McCourt] and all the rest of it," McDaniels said. 

Divine Deablo (ankle) and Marcus Peters (back) were also non-participants on Thursday.

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Davante Adams WR Shoulder FP
Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder/knee LP
Curtis Bolton LB Knee LP
Daniel Carlson K Rt. Groin DNP
Maxx Crosby DE Knee LP
Divine Deablo LB Ankle DNP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back LP
Nate Hobbs CB Ankle LP
Marcus Peters CB Back DNP

Detroit Lions:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Thursday Friday Saturday Game Status
Jonah Jackson G Ankle DNP
Benito Jones DL Ankle DNP
David Montgomery RB Ribs DNP
Frank Ragnow C Toe/calf DNP
Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle DNP
Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Back LP
Jerry Jacobs CB Knee FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

