Game Preview: Raiders set to face another NFC North foe in primetime

What to know

The Raiders go into Detroit gearing up to face the NFC North leaders and fourth-best offense in the league: the Lions.

The Lions have been off to a strong 5-2 start – their best start to a season since 2014. QB Jared Goff has completed a career-high 68 percent of his passes through seven games while throwing for 11 touchdowns plus two on the ground. Detroit was on a four-game win streak before falling flat to the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6, on Sunday and will be looking to get back in the win column before their bye week.

Goff has a plethora of offensive weapons in running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta. The Silver and Black will need to keep an eye on the two rookies, Gibbs and LaPorta, who have combined for 752 scrimmage yards on the season.

As of Monday, the Raiders don't have clarity yet on if Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a back injury in Week 6, will return to the field this week.