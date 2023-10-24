Game Preview: Raiders set to face another NFC North foe in primetime

Oct 24, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) are on the road again this week, heading to Detroit for a matchup against the Lions (5-2).

On Monday Night Football for the second time this season, the Silver and Black will look to add another win to their all-time Monday night record of 43-31-1.

Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT from Ford Field.

Broadcast information

Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: ESPN Joe Buck Troy Aikman
National Radio: Westwood One Kevin Harlan Kurt Warner
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Head Coach: Dan Campbell

Quarterback: Jared Goff

2023 record: 5-2

Lions Depth Chart

What to know

The Raiders go into Detroit gearing up to face the NFC North leaders and fourth-best offense in the league: the Lions.

The Lions have been off to a strong 5-2 start – their best start to a season since 2014. QB Jared Goff has completed a career-high 68 percent of his passes through seven games while throwing for 11 touchdowns plus two on the ground. Detroit was on a four-game win streak before falling flat to the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6, on Sunday and will be looking to get back in the win column before their bye week.

Goff has a plethora of offensive weapons in running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta. The Silver and Black will need to keep an eye on the two rookies, Gibbs and LaPorta, who have combined for 752 scrimmage yards on the season.

As of Monday, the Raiders don't have clarity yet on if Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a back injury in Week 6, will return to the field this week.

"I know he's doing well, but that's something that they'll let us know exactly when we're able to turn the corner," Josh McDaniels said. "I'm hoping for this week, but I don't have clarification on that yet."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Lions 7-6, dating back to their first matchup in 1970. The last time the two teams met was on Nov. 3, 2019, where the Silver and Black defeated Detroit 31-24. Additionally, the two teams have met twice on Monday Night Football (1984 & 1990), with the Raiders holding a 2-0 record over the Lions.

Stats

Following Week 7, the Raiders rank 27th in the league in total offense (284.1 yards per game), 18th in passing (215.6 ypg), 32nd in rushing (68.6 ypg) and 30th in points (16.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 10th in total defense (316.4 ypg), fifth in passing (187.4 ypg), 24th in rushing (129.0 ypg) and 22nd in points allowed (23.0 ppg).

The Lions offense ranks fourth in the league in total offense (377.0 yards per game), fourth in passing (258.6 ypg), 11th in rushing (118.4 ypg) and eighth in points (24.9 ppg). Defensively, the Lions rank 11th in total defense (316.9 ypg), 24th in passing (240.6 ypg), second in rushing (76.3 ypg) and 19th in points allowed (21.6 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs five sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs six rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 17 rushing yards to surpass Clem Daniels (5,103) for third on the Raiders all-time rushing list.
  • With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.

Silver and Black and White: Week 7 vs. Bears

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 7 matchup against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson's (9) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce's (51) pads in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant equipment manager Danny Molina in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) arrives to the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant and assistant wide receivers coach Matt Lombardi before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Cornell Armstrong (30) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A fan before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) signs autographs for fans before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Chris Ash walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) warming up before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) lines up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (72) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) on the field during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
