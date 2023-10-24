Game Preview: Raiders set to face another NFC North foe in primetime

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) are on the road again this week, heading to Detroit for a matchup against the Lions (5-2).
On Monday Night Football for the second time this season, the Silver and Black will look to add another win to their all-time Monday night record of 43-31-1.
Kickoff is set for Monday at 5:15 p.m. PT from Ford Field.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: ESPN
|Joe Buck
|Troy Aikman
|National Radio: Westwood One
|Kevin Harlan
|Kurt Warner
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Head Coach: Dan Campbell
Quarterback: Jared Goff
2023 record: 5-2
What to know
The Raiders go into Detroit gearing up to face the NFC North leaders and fourth-best offense in the league: the Lions.
The Lions have been off to a strong 5-2 start – their best start to a season since 2014. QB Jared Goff has completed a career-high 68 percent of his passes through seven games while throwing for 11 touchdowns plus two on the ground. Detroit was on a four-game win streak before falling flat to the Baltimore Ravens, 38-6, on Sunday and will be looking to get back in the win column before their bye week.
Goff has a plethora of offensive weapons in running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta. The Silver and Black will need to keep an eye on the two rookies, Gibbs and LaPorta, who have combined for 752 scrimmage yards on the season.
As of Monday, the Raiders don't have clarity yet on if Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a back injury in Week 6, will return to the field this week.
"I know he's doing well, but that's something that they'll let us know exactly when we're able to turn the corner," Josh McDaniels said. "I'm hoping for this week, but I don't have clarification on that yet."
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Lions 7-6, dating back to their first matchup in 1970. The last time the two teams met was on Nov. 3, 2019, where the Silver and Black defeated Detroit 31-24. Additionally, the two teams have met twice on Monday Night Football (1984 & 1990), with the Raiders holding a 2-0 record over the Lions.
Stats
Following Week 7, the Raiders rank 27th in the league in total offense (284.1 yards per game), 18th in passing (215.6 ypg), 32nd in rushing (68.6 ypg) and 30th in points (16.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 10th in total defense (316.4 ypg), fifth in passing (187.4 ypg), 24th in rushing (129.0 ypg) and 22nd in points allowed (23.0 ppg).
The Lions offense ranks fourth in the league in total offense (377.0 yards per game), fourth in passing (258.6 ypg), 11th in rushing (118.4 ypg) and eighth in points (24.9 ppg). Defensively, the Lions rank 11th in total defense (316.9 ypg), 24th in passing (240.6 ypg), second in rushing (76.3 ypg) and 19th in points allowed (21.6 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs five sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs six rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- Jacobs needs 17 rushing yards to surpass Clem Daniels (5,103) for third on the Raiders all-time rushing list.
- With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
