Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla

AD: That's the big question, right? He's slimmed down and seems to be more mobile than he was a year ago, which translated to scoring drives in his preseason action. Add in Payton's prowess as a game planner and play-caller, and this offense should put Wilson in position to succeed. I don't think there's much question that Wilson and the Broncos offense will be better than a year ago when the team ranked 32nd in scoring, but it's all about the extent to which they improve. I'm not sure it's clear yet just how big of a jump the unit will take, and that's part of what makes the opening game intriguing.