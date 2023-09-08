Sideline to Sideline: Q&A with Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla

Sep 08, 2023 at 10:37 AM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

The Raiders and Broncos square off Sunday in a matchup where both teams are looking to start the season off strong.

Before the game gets underway, we reached out to Denver Broncos lead writer Aric DiLalla to get an insider's look at the opposing team.

Q: Where is the overall confidence of the Broncos heading into the season opener?

AD: I'd describe it as a quiet confidence. Denver's approach this offseason was to work in relative silence, and we haven't heard the same sort of proclamations that were common leading into 2022. Since Sean Payton arrived in Denver, the team has simply worked — and dialed down the hype and need to win the offseason. That doesn't mean the players don't believe in themselves and their abilities, but it's definitely been a more low-key approach this year.

Q: What is the expectation for Russell Wilson in Year 2 in Denver?

AD: That's the big question, right? He's slimmed down and seems to be more mobile than he was a year ago, which translated to scoring drives in his preseason action. Add in Payton's prowess as a game planner and play-caller, and this offense should put Wilson in position to succeed. I don't think there's much question that Wilson and the Broncos offense will be better than a year ago when the team ranked 32nd in scoring, but it's all about the extent to which they improve. I'm not sure it's clear yet just how big of a jump the unit will take, and that's part of what makes the opening game intriguing.

Q: What do you think is the biggest focus for the Broncos when going up against the Raiders this week?

AD: I think it's two-fold, as the focus has to be on slowing both Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby. I don't have to tell you about the success those two players have had against Denver during their careers — and the Broncos are well aware of it, too. On offense, I'll be interested to see how Payton approaches the matchup from a play-calling and play-design standpoint. Defensively, I think it's more about effort and getting all 11 guys to the ball to slow Jacobs.

Q: Who is a player (or players) who might be an X-factor in Sunday's matchup?

AD: I'll go with rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. As I'm typing this, Jerry Jeudy's status for this weekend remains unclear, and the Broncos are already without wide receiver Tim Patrick, who suffered a season-ending injury in Training Camp. Mims missed the early stages of camp, but his speed has been evident since he returned from injury. He made a big impact in the Broncos' final preseason game, and he's the type of player that could make a big play that swings the game. He's also penciled in as the Broncos' starting punt and kick returner, so his decision-making and fielding ability will be critical to Denver's chances on special teams.

Q: How has Sean Payton changed the culture of the team over the offseason?

AD: I mentioned his focus on work rather than hype, and I think that came along with a sense of accountability and discipline that may have been missing a year ago. The Broncos have had a grueling Training Camp, and they're hoping it instills a sense of toughness that will translate well to the season. Late last year, Interim Head Coach Jerry Rosburg introduced a similar approach in the final two weeks of the season, and it led to a near victory at Arrowhead and a season-ending win over the Chargers. I think the hope is that the Broncos can find similar success in 2023 with a renewed emphasis on that culture of toughness, accountability and discipline.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and their division rival.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
1 / 81

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
2 / 81

The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
3 / 81

The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.
4 / 81

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
5 / 81

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
6 / 81

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,
7 / 81

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.
8 / 81

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.
9 / 81

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
10 / 81

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
11 / 81

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
12 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
13 / 81

Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
14 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
15 / 81

Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
16 / 81

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
17 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
18 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
19 / 81

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
20 / 81

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
21 / 81

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
22 / 81

Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
23 / 81

Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
24 / 81

Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
25 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
26 / 81

Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
27 / 81

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
28 / 81

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
29 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
30 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
31 / 81

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
32 / 81

Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
33 / 81

Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
34 / 81

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
35 / 81

Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
36 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
37 / 81

Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
38 / 81

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
39 / 81

Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
40 / 81

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
41 / 81

Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
42 / 81

Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
43 / 81

Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
44 / 81

Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
45 / 81

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
46 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
47 / 81

Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
48 / 81

Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
49 / 81

Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
50 / 81

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
51 / 81

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
52 / 81

Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
53 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
54 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
55 / 81

Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
56 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
57 / 81

The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
58 / 81

Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
59 / 81

Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
60 / 81

Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
61 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
62 / 81

Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
63 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
64 / 81

Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
65 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
66 / 81

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
67 / 81

Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
68 / 81

Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
69 / 81

Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
70 / 81

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
71 / 81

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
72 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
73 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
74 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
75 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
76 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
77 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo,
78 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.
79 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.
80 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.
81 / 81

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
