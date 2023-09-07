Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 1 at Broncos

In a battle of perennial Pro Bowlers, the Broncos'CB1 versus Raiders WR1 is a match made in heaven. As an ultra-instinctive defender with cat-like quickness and movement skills, Surtain can suffocate wideouts on the perimeter. He will attempt to limit Adams' touches utilizing a clever "cat-and-mouse" tactic where he will vary his technique to keep the All-Pro pass catcher guessing on every snap. As a savvy veteran who has seen it all throughout his NFL career, Adams will dig deep into his bag of tricks to throw the slick defender off of his game. With each playmaker capable of utilizing high IQ strategies to notch wins against elite opponents, the chess match on the perimeter will be must-see TV.