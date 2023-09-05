Game Preview: Raiders kick off the 2023 regular season in Denver

What to watch for

There's a new QB under center for the Raiders, as Jimmy Garoppolo is primed for his first regular-season start in the Silver and Black after signing with the team as a free agent in March. In his career, Garoppolo is 3-2 in Week 1 games. Entering his 10th NFL season, Garoppolo saw his first action as a Raider in Preseason Week 2 against the Rams, where he completed all four of his passes on the opening drive that ended with a Brandon Bolden rushing touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Maxx Crosby has a record of success against the Broncos, accumulating 11.5 sacks across his last seven games against Denver. Last season, Crosby totaled a career-high 12.5 sacks and led the league with a career-high 22 tackles for loss, becoming the second Raiders player since 2008 with at least 20 tackles for loss in a season.