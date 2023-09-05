Game Preview: Raiders kick off the 2023 regular season in Denver

The 2023 season is officially here, Raider Nation.
The Silver and Black take on the Denver Broncos in Week 1 and look to win their seventh straight game against Denver. The Raiders have not lost to the Broncos since moving to Las Vegas and are currently on their longest win streak in the series matchup since a 14-game win streak between 1965-71.
This Week 1 matchup marks the second consecutive year in which the Raiders have opened the season against an AFC West opponent.
Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT from Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Color Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Tom McCarthy
|James Lofton & Jay Feely
|Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Lincoln Kennedy
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Mayra Gomez
Opponent profile
Coach: Sean Payton
Quarterback: Russell Wilson
2022 record: 5-12
What to watch for
There's a new QB under center for the Raiders, as Jimmy Garoppolo is primed for his first regular-season start in the Silver and Black after signing with the team as a free agent in March. In his career, Garoppolo is 3-2 in Week 1 games. Entering his 10th NFL season, Garoppolo saw his first action as a Raider in Preseason Week 2 against the Rams, where he completed all four of his passes on the opening drive that ended with a Brandon Bolden rushing touchdown.
On the other side of the ball, Maxx Crosby has a record of success against the Broncos, accumulating 11.5 sacks across his last seven games against Denver. Last season, Crosby totaled a career-high 12.5 sacks and led the league with a career-high 22 tackles for loss, becoming the second Raiders player since 2008 with at least 20 tackles for loss in a season.
The Broncos are looking to rebound with new Head Coach Sean Payton after finishing the 2022 season last in the AFC West standings. Payton, who spent last season as an analyst with FOX Sports, holds a 152-89 record as a head coach and won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.
Matchup history
The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Broncos, 70-53-2, dating back to 1960. Last season in Denver, the Silver and Black won 22-16 in overtime on a Davante Adams touchdown. Adams is the only player in NFL history with three career overtime touchdown receptions.
A look back at the stats
In the 2022 regular season, the Raiders offense ranked 12th in the league in total offense (352.5 yards per game), 11th in passing (231.4 ypg), 17th in rushing (121.1 ypg) and 12th in points (23.2 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders ranked 28th in total defense (365.6 ypg), 29th in passing (242.9 ypg), 19th in rushing (122.8 ypg) and 26th in points allowed (24.6 ppg).
The Broncos offense ranked 21st in the league in total offense (325.1 yards per game), 19th in passing (211.3 ypg), 21st in rushing (113.8 ypg) and 32nd in points (16.9 ppg). Defensively, the Broncos ranked seventh in total defense (320.0 ypg), 12th in passing (210.2 ypg), 10th in rushing (109.8 ypg) and tied for 13th in points allowed (21.1 ppg).
Numbers to know
- WR Davante Adams needs needs 1,500 receiving yards to become the first player ever to accomplish the feat in three consecutive seasons.
- Adams needs 100 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdown receptions to join Marvin Harrison (1999-2002) as the only players ever to reach those marks in four consecutive seasons.
- Adams needs 14 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
- K Daniel Carlson needs 12 points to reach 600 career points with the Raiders and become one of only six players in franchise history to reach 600 career points.
- DE Maxx Crosby needs 11.5 sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
- Crosby needs 1.5 sacks to pass Derrick Burgess (38.5) for the seventh most sacks in Raiders history.
- RB Josh Jacobs needs 1,200 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns to become the fifth player ever to reach those marks in each of his first five seasons, joining Ezekiel Elliott, Randy Moss, LaDainian Tomlinson and Ricky Watters.
- Jacobs needs 52 rushing yards to surpass Napoleon Kaufman and move into fourth in franchise history in career rushing yards.
- Jacobs needs eight rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
- With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
- WR Hunter Renfrow needs 976 receiving yards in 14 games or less in 2023 to surpass Mervyn Fernandez (3,604) for the most receiving yards by a Raiders receiver in their first 70 games.
View photos of the Silver and Black's roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, August 29th)