Raiders release updated unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Sep 05, 2023 at 04:44 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos, the team unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday.

It's important to remember the depth chart is unofficial and always changing. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 5).

Offense

Position
WR Davante Adams Kristian Wilkerson
LT Kolton Miller Justin Herron
LG Dylan Parham Jordan Meredith
C Andre James Jordan Meredith
RG Greg Van Roten Jordan Meredith
RT Jermaine Eluemunor Thayer Munford Jr.
TE Austin Hooper Michael Mayer* Jesper Horsted
WR Jakobi Meyers DeAndre Carter
WR Hunter Renfrow Tre Tucker*
QB Jimmy Garoppolo Brian Hoyer Aidan O'Connell*
RB Josh Jacobs Zamir White Ameer Abdullah Brandon Bolden
FB Jakob Johnson

Defense

Position
DE Maxx Crosby Malcolm Koonce
DT Jerry Tillery John Jenkins Nesta Jade Silvera*
DT Bilal Nichols Adam Butler Byron Young*
DE Chandler Jones Tyree Wilson*
OLB Robert Spillane Curtis Bolton
MLB Divine Deablo
OLB Luke Masterson Amari Burney*
CB Nate Hobbs Jakorian Bennett* David Long Jr.
CB Marcus Peters Brandon Facyson Amik Robertson
FS Tre'von Moehrig Isaiah Pola-Mao
SS Marcus Epps Roderic Teamer Chris Smith II*

Specialists

Position
P AJ Cole
K Daniel Carlson
H AJ Cole
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
KR DeAndre Carter Ameer Abdullah
PR DeAndre Carter Hunter Renfrow

*Rookie

Photos: 2023 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

View photos of the Silver and Black's roster as it currently stands. (Last updated Tuesday, August 29th)

RB Ameer Abdullah
1 / 54

RB Ameer Abdullah

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Davante Adams
2 / 54

WR Davante Adams

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Jakorian Bennett
3 / 54

CB Jakorian Bennett

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
4 / 54

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Brandon Bolden
5 / 54

RB Brandon Bolden

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Curtis Bolton
6 / 54

LB Curtis Bolton

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Amari Burney
7 / 54

LB Amari Burney

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler
8 / 54

DT Adam Butler

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
9 / 54

K Daniel Carlson

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR DeAndre Carter
10 / 54

WR DeAndre Carter

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
11 / 54

P AJ Cole

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
12 / 54

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Divine Deablo
13 / 54

LB Divine Deablo

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor
14 / 54

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Marcus Epps
15 / 54

S Marcus Epps

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Brandon Facyson
16 / 54

CB Brandon Facyson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
17 / 54

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Justin Herron
18 / 54

T Justin Herron

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs
19 / 54

CB Nate Hobbs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Austin Hooper
20 / 54

TE Austin Hooper

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Jesper Horsted
21 / 54

TE Jesper Horsted

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Brian Hoyer
22 / 54

QB Brian Hoyer

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
23 / 54

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James
24 / 54

C Andre James

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT John Jenkins
25 / 54

DT John Jenkins

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson
26 / 54

FB Jakob Johnson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Chandler Jones
27 / 54

DE Chandler Jones

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
28 / 54

DE Malcolm Koonce

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB David Long Jr.
29 / 54

CB David Long Jr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson
30 / 54

LB Luke Masterson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Michael Mayer
31 / 54

TE Michael Mayer

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Jordan Meredith
32 / 54

G Jordan Meredith

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Jakobi Meyers
33 / 54

WR Jakobi Meyers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
34 / 54

T Kolton Miller

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tre'von Moehrig
35 / 54

S Tre'von Moehrig

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Thayer Munford Jr.
36 / 54

T Thayer Munford Jr.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Bilal Nichols
37 / 54

DT Bilal Nichols

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell
38 / 54

QB Aidan O'Connell

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Dylan Parham
39 / 54

G Dylan Parham

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Marcus Peters
40 / 54

CB Marcus Peters

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Isaiah Pola-Mao
41 / 54

S Isaiah Pola-Mao

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
42 / 54

WR Hunter Renfrow

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
43 / 54

CB Amik Robertson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
44 / 54

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Chris Smith II
45 / 54

S Chris Smith II

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Robert Spillane
46 / 54

LB Robert Spillane

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
47 / 54

S Roderic Teamer

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Jerry Tillery
48 / 54

DT Jerry Tillery

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Tre Tucker
49 / 54

WR Tre Tucker

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Greg Van Roten
50 / 54

G Greg Van Roten

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Zamir White
51 / 54

RB Zamir White

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Kristian Wilkerson
52 / 54

WR Kristian Wilkerson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Tyree Wilson
53 / 54

DE Tyree Wilson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Byron Young
54 / 54

DT Byron Young

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
