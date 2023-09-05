Raiders release updated unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Broncos, the team unveiled their first unofficial depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday.
It's important to remember the depth chart is unofficial and always changing. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Sept. 5).
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Davante Adams
|Kristian Wilkerson
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Justin Herron
|LG
|Dylan Parham
|Jordan Meredith
|C
|Andre James
|Jordan Meredith
|RG
|Greg Van Roten
|Jordan Meredith
|RT
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Thayer Munford Jr.
|TE
|Austin Hooper
|Michael Mayer*
|Jesper Horsted
|WR
|Jakobi Meyers
|DeAndre Carter
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Tre Tucker*
|QB
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Brian Hoyer
|Aidan O'Connell*
|RB
|Josh Jacobs
|Zamir White
|Ameer Abdullah
|Brandon Bolden
|FB
|Jakob Johnson
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Malcolm Koonce
|DT
|Jerry Tillery
|John Jenkins
|Nesta Jade Silvera*
|DT
|Bilal Nichols
|Adam Butler
|Byron Young*
|DE
|Chandler Jones
|Tyree Wilson*
|OLB
|Robert Spillane
|Curtis Bolton
|MLB
|Divine Deablo
|OLB
|Luke Masterson
|Amari Burney*
|CB
|Nate Hobbs
|Jakorian Bennett*
|David Long Jr.
|CB
|Marcus Peters
|Brandon Facyson
|Amik Robertson
|FS
|Tre'von Moehrig
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|SS
|Marcus Epps
|Roderic Teamer
|Chris Smith II*
Specialists
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Daniel Carlson
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|KR
|DeAndre Carter
|Ameer Abdullah
|PR
|DeAndre Carter
|Hunter Renfrow
*Rookie
