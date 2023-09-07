Connections: Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer have a special bond with the state of Colorado

One of the biggest challenges of playing in Denver, Colorado, is the high altitude, with Empower Field at Mile High notoriously sitting 5,280 feet above sea level. That shouldn't be a problem for special teamers Daniel Carlson and Jacob Bobenmoyer﻿, who are pretty familiar with the climate.

The Raiders First Team All-Pro placekicker hails from Colorado Springs, Colorado, roughly 70 miles south of Denver. Carlson originally aspired to be a soccer player, but was convinced by a family friend, who happened to be the special teams coordinator for the Classical Academy, to trying out as a kicker for the school.

"They didn't have a kicker freshman year and he knew I played soccer," Carlson said. "So he asked my parents and said, 'Hey, would he be interested in trying it out?' We went out to the high school field, I made an extra point and he was like, 'You got the job if you want it.'

"From then on, I basically showed up for games, just showed up on Friday nights and played and that was about it. Eventually I started really enjoying football and decided I got to cut away some from soccer and transition that into football. And I just continued to fall in love with it and get better at it."

In Carlson's NFL career, he's made 75 percent of his field goals at Mile High without a single missed extra point, and in last season's victory in Week 11, Carlson set a career-long with a 57-yard field goal.

"At the time, it was a pretty big kick in the game too. If I remember correctly, it was in the fourth quarter," he said. "It always feels good to make field goals for your team no matter what. Honestly, the longer ones are always more important because [of] the field position if you miss those kicks.