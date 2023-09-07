Connections: Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer have a special bond with the state of Colorado

Sep 06, 2023 at 06:07 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Bobenmoyer_thumb_090623

One of the biggest challenges of playing in Denver, Colorado, is the high altitude, with Empower Field at Mile High notoriously sitting 5,280 feet above sea level. That shouldn't be a problem for special teamers Daniel Carlson and Jacob Bobenmoyer﻿, who are pretty familiar with the climate.

The Raiders First Team All-Pro placekicker hails from Colorado Springs, Colorado, roughly 70 miles south of Denver. Carlson originally aspired to be a soccer player, but was convinced by a family friend, who happened to be the special teams coordinator for the Classical Academy, to trying out as a kicker for the school.

"They didn't have a kicker freshman year and he knew I played soccer," Carlson said. "So he asked my parents and said, 'Hey, would he be interested in trying it out?' We went out to the high school field, I made an extra point and he was like, 'You got the job if you want it.'

"From then on, I basically showed up for games, just showed up on Friday nights and played and that was about it. Eventually I started really enjoying football and decided I got to cut away some from soccer and transition that into football. And I just continued to fall in love with it and get better at it."

In Carlson's NFL career, he's made 75 percent of his field goals at Mile High without a single missed extra point, and in last season's victory in Week 11, Carlson set a career-long with a 57-yard field goal.

"At the time, it was a pretty big kick in the game too. If I remember correctly, it was in the fourth quarter," he said. "It always feels good to make field goals for your team no matter what. Honestly, the longer ones are always more important because [of] the field position if you miss those kicks.

"Happy to just help the team. Cool to be able to do that back at my home where I always have a lot of friends and family visiting whenever we get to play there."

Carlson's new long snapper also made a name for himself in Colorado before arriving to Las Vegas. Bobenmoyer was a long snapper and linebacker at the University of Northern Colorado. In 31 games as a Bear, he accumulated 24 tackles (10 solo) and blocked a punt. Additionally, he was voted a Phil Steele fourth-team All-America long snapper in 2018.

"It's located close to my home in Wyoming, so most of my family and friends were able to come and watch me for our home games," Bobenmoyer reminisced of playing at Northern Colorado. "I'm a big outdoors guy, so there, you can pretty much go anywhere. Even in the middle of Denver, you can go 20 minutes each way and be out in the wilderness and enjoy God's creation."

Following his college career, he moved roughly 60 miles south from Greenly, Colorado, to Denver. He signed with the Denver Broncos as a UDFA in 2019, before ultimately winning the starting long snapper job in 2020. He saw action in 46 games with the Broncos, 33 of those under special teams coordinator Tom McMahon who now has the same role with the Silver and Black.

"It will be different for sure. It will be surreal, really just making sure I go into the right locker room at halftime," Bobenmoyer joked of returning to Mile High. "Seeing faces that I saw going into camp last year that were on my team, now they're on the other side of the ball."

Related Links

Other notable connections

  • Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels served in the same role for the Broncos from 2009-10.
  • Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler spent three seasons from 2010-12 with the Broncos in a variety of roles in the scouting department.
  • Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly spent eight seasons (2007-14) with the Broncos in a variety of roles, including assistant director of pro personnel.
  • Raiders special teams coordinator Tom McMahon served in the same role for the Broncos from 2018-21.
  • Raiders QBs coach Bo Hardegree began his NFL career as the Broncos offensive quality control coach in 2014.
  • Raiders guard Netane Muti﻿ was selected in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, playing three seasons with the team.
  • Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham played one season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.
  • Broncos assistant to head coach Paul Kelly held the same title with the Oakland Raiders from 2002-03.
  • Broncos defensive quality control coach Addison Lynch spent the 2021 season with the Raiders as an assistant defensive backs coach.
  • Broncos pass game coordinator John Morton was a senior offensive assistant with the Raiders from 2019-21, and served as an offensive assistant and tight ends coach for the team from 1997-2004.
  • Broncos assistant offensive line coach Austin King was with the Raiders from 2020-21 as an offensive quality control coach and tight ends coach.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.6.23

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as they prepare for their first regular season matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (53) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Netane Muti (54) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard McClendon Curtis (63) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Chris Smith II (29) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jaydon Grant (40) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) and fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) and linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Burney (56) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marquez Callaway (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
44 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) and cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Tyler Hall (37) and cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett (0) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Duke Shelley (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: Can Raiders Pro Bowlers pick up where they left off in Denver?

Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs Jacobs look to be focal points this Sunday, as the duo totaled 577 total yards of offense against the Broncos in 2022.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 1 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
news

Raiders release updated unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Take a look at the Silver and Black's unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Denver Broncos.
news

Game Preview: Raiders kick off the 2023 regular season in Denver

The Silver and Black look to win their seventh straight game against the Broncos.

Latest Content

news

Connections: Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer have a special bond with the state of Colorado

Sep 06, 2023

The Raiders special teamers are familiar with the high altitude of Colorado and the challenges that come with playing there.
video

Behind The Shield - Ep. 3: Setting The Tone | 2023 Season

Sep 06, 2023

On this episode of "Behind The Shield," the Silver and Black hit the practice field for 2023 Training Camp, match up against the 49ers, Rams and Cowboys in the preseason, plus running back Josh Jacobs signs a new contract.
gallery

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.6.23

Sep 06, 2023

The Raiders hit the practice field at Intermountain Health Performance Center as they prepare for their first regular season matchup against the Denver Broncos.
news

Versus: Can Raiders Pro Bowlers pick up where they left off in Denver?

Sep 06, 2023

Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs Jacobs look to be focal points this Sunday, as the duo totaled 577 total yards of offense against the Broncos in 2022.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I'm just excited to get out there'

Sep 06, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks wide receiver Davante Adams, being named a captain, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and more.
video

Davante Adams: 'Definitely ready to get to work'

Sep 06, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses the upcoming season opener against the Broncos, rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker, helping his teammates and more.
video

Maxx Crosby talks playing the Broncos in Week 1: 'We're fired up'

Sep 06, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby discusses the upcoming season opener against the Denver Broncos, Head Coach Sean Payton, the team's focus and more.
video

Nate Hobbs talks highly of the cornerbacks in the room

Sep 06, 2023

Cornerback Nate Hobbs discusses cornerback Marcus Peters' impact on the secondary and gives high praise to rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett.
video

Greg Van Roten: 'This is what I was made to do'

Sep 06, 2023

Guard Greg Van Roten talks about the offensive line, the reason for joining the Silver and Black, his longevity in the league and more.
news

Raiders-Broncos Week 1 Injury Report

Sep 06, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Denver Broncos.
audio

Coach McDaniels, Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 1 vs. Broncos

Sep 06, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media from Raiders HQ ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos.
gallery

Football Spotlight: Las Vegas High School vs. Rancho High School

Sep 06, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Las Vegas High School as they hosted Rancho High School in the 2023 Bone Game.
View All
Advertising