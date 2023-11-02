Connections: Antonio Pierce will coach his first NFL game against the team he helped lead to a Super Bowl victory

Nov 02, 2023 at 10:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Antonio Pierce will have a clash between his past and present this Sunday.

The game already serves so much significance as he'll be up to task of coaching his first NFL game as interim head coach, following 10 years of coaching experience dating back to the high school level.

Now turn the pressure up a little bit more because his first game in the role will be against the New York Giants – the team he played five seasons with.

As a Giant, he had a Pro Bowl season in 2006, totaling 109 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six pass deflections that season.

The same season where the team dethroned the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Pierce started in that game, ending the day tied for team-high 11 tackles.

"How about that? Couldn't write it up," Pierce said with a grin on his face.

However, he won't let the storyline deter him from the goal at hand: winning.

"It's not Antonio Pierce versus the New York Giants. [It's the] Las Vegas Raiders versus the Giants, coming to our house," he said. "A much needed win for us. We've had two ugly losses. It's time to change that. We're in the second half of the season.

"It doesn't matter what or who Antonio Pierce played for. It's about the Las Vegas Raiders. Those players understand that. This is about them. It ain't about me."

In a press conference Tuesday, Pierce took time to credit a few coaches from the Giants that have helped him along the way as both a player and a coach, including Tom Coughlin and current Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Pierce is confident that his experience as a player will help win the locker room, and hopes he can motivate the team to push forward.

"I've been around these guys for two years now as a linebacker coach, and I made my presence known both in the linebacker room, the defensive line room, the quarterback room, the running back room. ... I can relate to them. I've done the same things they've done. I walked the same paths they walked. I felt the same pain they felt. There's nothing or any emotional ride or roller coaster that they haven't gone through this year or the two years I've been with them that I haven't felt.

"My personality will come out and reflect on this team. Hopefully we see that on Sunday."

Related Links

Other notable connections

  • Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham served two stints with the Giants, the first from 2016-17 as a defensive line coach, and then again in 2020-21 as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.
  • Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins played for the Giants in 2018 and saw action in seven games.
  • Raiders tight ends coach Jerry Schuplinski spent two seasons as the Giants quarterbacks coach.
  • Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard served as a defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach from 2013-18.
  • Raiders edge rusher Malcolm Koonce is from Peekskill, New York, and attended Buffalo from 2017-20.
  • Raiders guard Greg Van Roten is from Mineola, New York.
  • Giants tight end Darren Waller played for the Raiders for five seasons (2018-22), during which time he notched 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns in 56 games.
  • Giants defensive end Jihad Ward was initially drafted by the Raiders in the second round (44th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the club, tallying 32 tackles (17 solo) and one sack in 21 games.
  • Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale spent five seasons with the Raiders as a linebackers coach.
  • Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson served as the tight ends coach for the Raiders from 2015-17.
  • Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and attended Palo Verde High School.

Silver and Black and White: Week 8 vs. Lions

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
1 / 32

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
2 / 32

Cleats in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
3 / 32

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
4 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
5 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) arrives to the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) arrives to the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
6 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Isaac Rochell (96) arrives to the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
7 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
8 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
9 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
10 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
11 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
12 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
13 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
14 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
15 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
16 / 32

The Las Vegas Raiders returners walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Brian Hoyer (7) and Aidan O'Connell (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
17 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Brian Hoyer (7) and Aidan O'Connell (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
18 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
19 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
20 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
21 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
22 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
23 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
24 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
25 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton (36) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
26 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
27 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
28 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
29 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
30 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Justin Herron (71) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
31 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the sidelines during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
32 / 32

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the bench during the regular season away game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Connections: 'It's going to be incredible' for Maxx Crosby to return home to Michigan 

The edge rusher is gearing up for his first NFL game in Michigan, the state where he was born and later played college football in.
news

Connections: Bilal Nichols learned to stay persistent throughout his NFL journey from Chicago to Las Vegas

The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle is perfecting his craft and building chemistry with the Silver and Black defense.
news

Connections: Jakobi Meyers learned to do 'the hard things right' in New England, applying it with the Raiders

The former Patriots receiver is in the midst of a standout debut season in the Silver and Black.
news

Connections: Everything comes full circle for Davante Adams this Monday

The All-Pro receiver goes up against the team that drafted him nearly a decade ago.
news

Connections: DeAndre Carter, former Charger and substitute teacher, on returning to California

"I wouldn't give that experience back for the world," the receiver said of his short stint as a substitute teacher in California.
news

Connections: Robert Spillane's family ties with Steelers

The Raiders defensive team captain totaled over 100 solo tackles with the Steelers, who he'll face on Sunday Night Football.
news

Connections: Malcolm Koonce eager for a homecoming game in Buffalo

The New York native, who totaled 17 sacks at the University of Buffalo, returns to his home state this weekend.
news

Connections: Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer have a special bond with the state of Colorado

The Raiders special teamers are familiar with the high altitude of Colorado and the challenges that come with playing there.

Latest Content

news

Connections: Antonio Pierce will coach his first NFL game against the team he helped lead to a Super Bowl victory

Nov 02, 2023

The Raiders interim head coach was a Pro Bowler in 2006 while playing for the New York Giants.
news

How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Giants 

Nov 02, 2023

The Raiders are set for a Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.
video

Ameer Abdullah's creativity off the field | Raiders Morning Commute

Nov 02, 2023

Raiders field reporter Jennifer Stehlin is joined by running back Ameer Abdullah to talk hobbies, the Silver and Black and more.
audio

With a change at head coach, what to expect for the remainder of the 2023 season | The Morning Grind

Nov 02, 2023

Former Pro Bowl tackle Lincoln Kennedy discusses the Raiders' change at head coach and the Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions on this edition of The Morning Grind.
news

'Make no mistake, I'm prepared for this position': Champ Kelly ready to lead front office

Nov 01, 2023

Kelly is relying on his faith, family and football team as the interim general manager of the Silver and Black.
news

Antonio Pierce looking to bring 'an edge and a swag' to the Raiders as interim head coach

Nov 01, 2023

The former NFL linebacker addressed the media for the first time since being appointed interim head coach.
news

Game Preview: Raiders turn the page to the New York Giants

Nov 01, 2023

The Silver and Black return to Allegiant Stadium for a two-game home stand that starts with a matchup against the Giants.
video

Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly Presser - 11.1.23

Nov 01, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly address the media.
news

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce names Aidan O'Connell as starting quarterback going forward

Nov 01, 2023

In two appearances (one start) with the Raiders, O'Connell has gone 34-of-52 for 313 yards and two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing).
audio

Antonio Pierce and Champ Kelly Presser - 11.1.23 | Week 9 vs. Giants

Nov 01, 2023

Ahead of the Raiders' Week 9 matchup, Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce and Interim General Manager Champ Kelly address the media.
news

Raiders-Giants Week 9 Injury Report

Nov 01, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New York Giants.
audio

Antonio Pierce named Interim Head Coach as Josh McDaniels and David Ziegler relieved of duties

Nov 01, 2023

JT The Brick, Eddie Paskal, Amber Theoharis, Jason Horowitz, Paul Gutierrez and Lincoln Kennedy react to the Raiders' change at head coach and general manager on Raiders Roundtable.
View All
Advertising