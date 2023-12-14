Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

"We had a lot of side conversations before this even took place," Pierce said, describing his relationship with Epps before becoming head coach. "A guy who has really come in and brought that mature and winner leadership mentality into our room, into our defense, and really our whole locker room. I mean, you appreciate the maturity that he has, the professionalism that he has, and how he approaches each and every day."

Epps' maturity is certainly prevalent in the locker room. Despite being a hard-hitting player with an aggressive demeanor on the field, he has a soft-spoken, calming presence about him when the helmet comes off. It's a maturity that developed in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. With a cast of All-Pro defenders surrounding him, he started every game for the Eagles in 2022 – including Super Bowl LVII.

He chose to come back to the West Coast this offseason to sign with the Raiders. He's made an immediate impact his first season in the Silver and Black, helping turn the tide on the defense into becoming one that's top ranked in the NFL. Not to mention also being voted a team captain by peers.