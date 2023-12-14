Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

Dec 13, 2023 at 04:11 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Epps_thumb_121323

Antonio Pierce has been familiar with Marcus Epps' game for awhile now.

Before Pierce and Epps united on the 2023 Raiders defense, they were foes dating back in the Southern California football world. While Pierce was the head coach of Long Beach Poly High School nearly a decade ago, Epps was the starting safety at Edison High School – as the Los Angeles, California, native transferred to the Orange County school to conclude his prep career.

Following high school, Epps walked on at University of Wyoming, where he played four seasons. He was named a 2018 finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation's top walk-on – having totaled eight pass deflections and 5.5 tackles for loss that season. He compiled nine career interceptions at Wyoming, putting him on the NFL radar to eventually be a late round pick for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft.

But before he was on the NFL's radar, he landed on Pierce's. The then-ASU defensive coordinator had several opportunities to see Epps clash with Pierce's son, DeAndre, who was a defensive back at Boise State.

"We had a lot of side conversations before this even took place," Pierce said, describing his relationship with Epps before becoming head coach. "A guy who has really come in and brought that mature and winner leadership mentality into our room, into our defense, and really our whole locker room. I mean, you appreciate the maturity that he has, the professionalism that he has, and how he approaches each and every day."

Epps' maturity is certainly prevalent in the locker room. Despite being a hard-hitting player with an aggressive demeanor on the field, he has a soft-spoken, calming presence about him when the helmet comes off. It's a maturity that developed in his time with the Philadelphia Eagles. With a cast of All-Pro defenders surrounding him, he started every game for the Eagles in 2022 – including Super Bowl LVII.

He chose to come back to the West Coast this offseason to sign with the Raiders. He's made an immediate impact his first season in the Silver and Black, helping turn the tide on the defense into becoming one that's top ranked in the NFL. Not to mention also being voted a team captain by peers.

"It's an amazing honor. It's an huge honor for me, especially being new to the team, to be voted team captain," Epps said. "I can't really put it into words, but I've just tried to live up to that. Trying to lead, trying to bring a winning culture. That was the biggest thing for me and that's what I'm here to do and try to continue to do moving forward."

Related Links

He still has heavy ties to Southern California, operating as the founder and owner of EBS Performance + Fitness in Costa Mesa. The performance center is a passion project to Epps as "something that I wanted to do to give back to younger, inspiring athletes [and] creating a safe space." He started the gym – which specializes in personal training and group fitness classes plus hosts youth football camps – with his personal trainer, Karif Byrd.

The clout the Silver and Black still holds in his hometown remains strong, as he claimed that "the Raiders will always be LA's team." While the team returned back to Oakland before Epps was born, he still remembers hearing tales from his father of going to games back at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Approaching his second game this season against the divisional rival Chargers, Epps believes his team has done a great job of staying focused late in the season. However, while defeating the Chargers is a short term goal for himself, he acknowledged his deeper longterm goal of "bringing greatness" to the Silver and Black.

"Tough, hard-nosed football. Bringing physicality, kind of being the outlaws of the NFL is really what you hear or think of when it comes to the Raiders," said Epps. "That's the mentality."

Other notable connections

  • Raiders assistant special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II spent one season (2021) with the Los Angeles Chargers.
  • Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was drafted by the Chargers with the team's first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He compiled 52 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in four seasons with the Chargers.
  • Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He totaled 35 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in three seasons there.
  • Raiders defensive back Jack Jonesis a Long, Beach, California, native and spent two seasons at University of Southern California (USC) from 2016-17.
  • Raiders offensive linemen Andre James and Kolton Miller were teammates from 2015-17 at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
  • Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao played at the University of Southern California (USC) from 2017-21.
  • Chargers defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley spent one season (2018) with the Raiders as a defensive backs coach.
  • Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack was selected in the first round (5th overall) by the Raiders in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played four seasons with the Silver and Black, notching 304 tackles (231 solo), 68 tackles for loss, and 40.5 sacks in 64 starts from 2014-17.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chargers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, view past matchups of the Silver and Black hosting their division rival.

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 29, 1967, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 22, 1970, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 18, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Robert H. Houston/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, October 25, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Monday, November 22, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1983, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
13 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
14 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Lennox McLendon/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 4, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 10, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Doug Sheridan/Associated Press
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Coliseum, Sunday, October 11, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2003, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
26 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.
27 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, November 21, 2004, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
28 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
29 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.
30 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, October 16, 2005, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
31 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
33 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Monday, September 11, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
34 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
37 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, December 30, 2007, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
39 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
41 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, September 28, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
44 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
46 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
48 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
49 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 10, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
50 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
51 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
52 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, January 1, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
57 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
58 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.
59 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Monday, September 10, 2012, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
60 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
61 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
64 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.
65 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 6, 2013, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
66 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
67 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
68 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
69 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
70 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
72 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
73 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
74 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
75 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
76 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.
77 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, December 24, 2015, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
78 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
79 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
80 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the San Diego Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 9, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
81 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
82 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
83 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
84 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
85 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 15, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
86 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
87 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
88 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
89 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
90 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
91 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 11, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
92 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Joe Na/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
93 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
94 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
95 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
96 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Allan Yuan/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
97 / 107

The Raiders during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
98 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
99 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
100 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
101 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
102 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
103 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a game-winning 47-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
104 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
105 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
106 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
107 / 107

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Connections: Ameer Abdullah's 'work hard, play hard' mentality has trickled down on his team

The former Minnesota Vikings running back has established himself in the Raiders backfield and special teams coverage unit.
news

Connections: Antonio Pierce will coach his first NFL game against the team he helped lead to a Super Bowl victory

The Raiders interim head coach was a Pro Bowler in 2006 while playing for the New York Giants.
news

Connections: 'It's going to be incredible' for Maxx Crosby to return home to Michigan 

The edge rusher is gearing up for his first NFL game in Michigan, the state where he was born and later played college football in.
news

Connections: Bilal Nichols learned to stay persistent throughout his NFL journey from Chicago to Las Vegas

The former Chicago Bears defensive tackle is perfecting his craft and building chemistry with the Silver and Black defense.
news

Connections: Jakobi Meyers learned to do 'the hard things right' in New England, applying it with the Raiders

The former Patriots receiver is in the midst of a standout debut season in the Silver and Black.
news

Connections: Everything comes full circle for Davante Adams this Monday

The All-Pro receiver goes up against the team that drafted him nearly a decade ago.
news

Connections: DeAndre Carter, former Charger and substitute teacher, on returning to California

"I wouldn't give that experience back for the world," the receiver said of his short stint as a substitute teacher in California.
news

Connections: Robert Spillane's family ties with Steelers

The Raiders defensive team captain totaled over 100 solo tackles with the Steelers, who he'll face on Sunday Night Football.
news

Connections: Malcolm Koonce eager for a homecoming game in Buffalo

The New York native, who totaled 17 sacks at the University of Buffalo, returns to his home state this weekend.
news

Connections: Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer have a special bond with the state of Colorado

The Raiders special teamers are familiar with the high altitude of Colorado and the challenges that come with playing there.

Latest Content

video

Trailer: Pride. Poise | Raiders vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT
news

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 15 vs. Chargers

Dec 13, 2023

With Keenan Allen ruled out, the Chargers could put the ball in Austin Ekeler's hands early and often to spark a shorthanded offense.
news

Connections: Marcus Epps takes great pride in playing for 'the outlaws of the NFL'

Dec 13, 2023

A Los Angeles, California, native, Epps has taken the hard road to NFL stardom, now striving to help "bring a winning culture" to the Silver and Black.
news

Pick Six: Raiders-Chargers Round 2 features another tough task against Khalil Mack

Dec 13, 2023

Week 15's top storylines for the Silver and Black include the emergence of Tyree Wilson, Chargers' Easton Stick's first NFL start and a familiar face in Khalil Mack.
audio

AJ Cole's record-breaking punt was another showing of his dominance | UFR

Dec 13, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal talks with punter AJ Cole about his 83-yard punt in Week 14, preparing for the Chargers on Thursday Night Football and much more on this edition of Upon Further Review.
news

Oportunidad de reivindicación se presenta para los Raiders ante Cargadores

Dec 13, 2023

Los Malosos quieren eliminar el mal sabor de boca que les quedó tras ser blanqueados por Minnesota al recibir a Los Ángeles tan solo cuatro días después. 
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report: Kolton Miller and Andre James ruled out, 5 Raiders questionable to play

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Photos: "The Talk" hosted by the National Bar Association

Dec 13, 2023

The National Bar Association hosted youth community members from various local organizations for "The Talk," an event emphasizing positive relationships between youth and law enforcement.
video

Coach Graham: 'My job is to be ready for everything' 

Dec 13, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on the energy in the locker room and preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.
video

Coach Hardegree on prep for Khalil Mack and the Chargers defense

Dec 13, 2023

Interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree on what he learned from the loss to the Vikings and preparing for outside linebacker Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers defense.
gallery

Photos: Raiders hype up local high school flag football team

Dec 13, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders visit Southeast Career Technical Academy to highlight their upcoming game as the Raiders celebrate local high school flag football teams throughout the season.
news

What They're Saying: Chargers preparing for the 'heightened energy' of a primetime rivalry game

Dec 13, 2023

Take a look at what the Chargers players and coaches had to say about the Week 15 matchup. 
View All
Advertising