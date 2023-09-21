Connections: Robert Spillane's family ties with Steelers

Now in his first season with the Silver and Black, the linebacker has taken what he learned in Pittsburgh to another level. In Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Spillane became the first Raider since 2013 to have at least 14 total tackles and a sack in a single game. He currently leads the team in total tackles (21).

"Physical guy, loves football, every aspect of it, incredibly tough, durable," Josh McDaniels said Wednesday of Spillane. "He played in a system and a defense [where] that's what they value. That's what we value, so there's some carryover there in that regard. ... We competed against him last year late in the season, had an opportunity to see that firsthand.

"His physicality, his toughness, his intelligence, passion for football, the way he plays and competes on every play. They asked a lot of him and so do we. Just fortunate that we have him on our team, excited to continue to grow with him, and obviously our team feels the same way about him."

Coincidentally, the Raiders linebacker will play his first home game with his new team against the Steelers. He'll also be lining up against Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, his NFL teammate of four seasons and college teammate for three. While it's clear Spillane still has love for his former team, it's going to be all business during the primetime affair.