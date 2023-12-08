Connections: Ameer Abdullah's 'work hard, play hard' mentality has trickled down on his team

Minnesota came with a bit of culture shock for him, but in the best way possible. He joined a young, rising roster that consisted of Pro Bowlers Kirk Cousins, Stefan Diggs, Dalvin Cook and Kyle Rudolph on offense. Abdullah totaled three receiving touchdowns and nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards as a Viking, while also appearing in two playoff games.

"I learned a lot about teammates, camaraderie and being a little more unselfish," Abdullah said as he reflected on his time in Minnesota. "I played a lot of different roles there, did a lot for that organization and it was truly an enjoyable time honestly. It gave me a lot of insight moving forward on who I am now on what type of teammate I need to be to instill that same type of winning system."

Now two seasons into his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders, the trifecta of veteran leadership, third-down pass catching and special teams playmaking has made him one of the more invaluable pieces of the roster. The "selflessness" of Abdullah has been visible to the coaching staff and the locker room.

"[O]ne of the first guys down there on kickoff, on special teams going down there," Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierece said. "Huge tackles, I don't know but he has 10+ tackles on special teams, which is a good year for a special teams player. But just his physicality, you look at him you wouldn't think nothing about that, right? One of the stronger players, he plays with that chip on his shoulder, he's very dynamic.