Greg Van Roten using My Cause My Cleats to honor grandfather, raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease

Van Roten's wife also had a grandfather pass from Alzheimer's – coincidentally his name was Edward as well. As the two share the same pain of losing loved ones to the disease, they're using NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative to make a difference.

His cause of choice is the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer's disease, improve the care of people living with it and find a cure.

The cleats, which the lineman will sport in Week 14, bare the names of both grandfathers with angel wings. The three-tone blue shoes also have the Fisher Center's logo on them.

Van Roten said he plans on wearing the cleats pregame against the Vikings as it is important to him to not only raise awareness for the foundation and their work to find a cure, but to remember an important figure in his life.