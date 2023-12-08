Greg Van Roten using My Cause My Cleats to honor grandfather, raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease

Dec 07, 2023
Levi Edwards

According to the Alzheimer's Association, over 6 million people suffer from the neurological brain disorder that causes problems with memory, thinking skills and behavior. By 2050, that number is projected to climb up to 13 million with one in three seniors expected to succumb to the disease.

Greg Van Roten and his wife are unfortunately too familiar with these statistics. They've witnessed family close to them essentially become prisoner in their own body due to it.

The Raiders guard's grandfather, Edward Toper, passed away from the disease a few years ago. Toper played a huge role in bringing football into his grandson's life, sharing a passion for the spot.

"My pop-pop is a big influence on my life," Van Roten said with great emotion. "I miss him every day. He loved football, loved watching me play and you know, just always thinking about him every day."

Las Vegas Raiders

Van Roten's wife also had a grandfather pass from Alzheimer's – coincidentally his name was Edward as well. As the two share the same pain of losing loved ones to the disease, they're using NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative to make a difference.

His cause of choice is the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to understand the causes of Alzheimer's disease, improve the care of people living with it and find a cure.

The cleats, which the lineman will sport in Week 14, bare the names of both grandfathers with angel wings. The three-tone blue shoes also have the Fisher Center's logo on them.

Van Roten said he plans on wearing the cleats pregame against the Vikings as it is important to him to not only raise awareness for the foundation and their work to find a cure, but to remember an important figure in his life.

"This is just a small way to honor him," Van Roten said. "This is a cool memory for me and my family to have, and something to remember him by."

For more on the Raiders' 2023 My Cause My Cleats campaign, visit raiders.com/cleats.

Photos: Raiders 2023 My Cause My Cleats

View the custom cleats Raiders players will be wearing for the NFL's 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative.

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Chukar Chasers Foundation
1 / 22

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Chukar Chasers Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
RB Brandon Bolden American Cancer Society
2 / 22

RB Brandon Bolden

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Adam Butler Wee Care Day Care Center
3 / 22

DT Adam Butler

Wee Care Day Care Center

Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson CASA
4 / 22

K Daniel Carlson

CASA

Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole The Kenya Project
5 / 22

P AJ Cole

The Kenya Project

Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby Stand Up For Pits Foundation
6 / 22

DE Maxx Crosby

Stand Up For Pits Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jermaine Eluemunor NFL UK Foundation
7 / 22

G/T Jermaine Eluemunor

NFL UK Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
T Justin Herron The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
8 / 22

T Justin Herron

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nate Hobbs SAFE House
9 / 22

CB Nate Hobbs

SAFE House

Las Vegas Raiders
TE Austin Hooper Austin Hooper Foundation
10 / 22

TE Austin Hooper

Austin Hooper Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Brian Hoyer The Boxer Rescue
11 / 22

QB Brian Hoyer

The Boxer Rescue

Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James American Cancer Society
12 / 22

C Andre James

American Cancer Society

Las Vegas Raiders
DT John Jenkins Active Minds
13 / 22

DT John Jenkins

Active Minds

Las Vegas Raiders
FB Jakob Johnson Greater Youth Sports Association
14 / 22

FB Jakob Johnson

Greater Youth Sports Association

Las Vegas Raiders
LB Luke Masterson Captains for Clean Water
15 / 22

LB Luke Masterson

Captains for Clean Water

Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller Children's Craniofacial Association
16 / 22

T Kolton Miller

Children's Craniofacial Association

Las Vegas Raiders
QB Aidan O'Connell By The Hand
17 / 22

QB Aidan O'Connell

By The Hand

Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation
18 / 22

WR Hunter Renfrow

Dabo Swinney's All In Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson Cancer Awareness
19 / 22

CB Amik Robertson

Cancer Awareness

Las Vegas Raiders
DT Nesta Jade Silvera Substance Abuse Awareness
20 / 22

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

Substance Abuse Awareness

DT Jerry Tillery Hawai'i Community Foundation
21 / 22

DT Jerry Tillery

Hawai'i Community Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
G Greg Van Roten Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation
22 / 22

G Greg Van Roten

Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation

Las Vegas Raiders
