Connections: Jakobi Meyers learned to do 'the hard things right' in New England, applying it with the Raiders

Meyers produced his best season under McDaniels in 2021, the year before the former Pats OC took the head coaching job with the Raiders. Meyers led the Patriots in receiving yards and catches, and accomplished the same feat in 2022. His chemistry with McDaniels as a play-caller led to him making the decision to sign with the Silver and Black when he entered free agency.

"Smart dude. Like anybody, everyone has their own ways, but he's definitely a smart dude," Meyers said of his first impressions of McDaniels. "He knows football. He knows the game. I like to be around him."

Another coach Meyers worked extensively with is Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi, who served as the receivers coach with the Patriots. Lombardi takes pleasure in seeing how much the receiver has grown from New England to now, and labels him as a true professional.