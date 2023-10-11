Versus: Maxx Crosby, defense looking to pump up the volume on New England's offense

Raiders linebackers vs. Patriots running backs

Robert Spillane﻿, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson have been playing really well as a unit. They'll be counted on to combat the Patriots run attack, which is arguably the strength of their offense.

Through five games, Spillane and Deablo are the top two tacklers for the team, combining for 46 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, three and two sacks. Spillane is also coming off a career-high two interception game against the Packers. Masterson, a second-year UDFA from Wake Forest, has contributed as well with an 84.3 defensive grade and 85.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

"We all trust each other out there," Spillane said of the linebacking corps. "I feel very comfortable next to Luke, I feel very comfortable next to Divine and they feel comfortable together. So, we're just going to keep building on that chemistry and trust and keep pushing forward."

The Pats run game is led by Las Vegas native Rhamondre Stevenson, who compiled nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2022. They've also added three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliot to the mix, who rushed for 12 touchdowns last season with the Dallas Cowboys.