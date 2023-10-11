Versus: Maxx Crosby, defense looking to pump up the volume on New England's offense

Oct 11, 2023 at 04:21 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Obviously, there's a lot of familiarity between the Raiders and Patriots.

Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler, as well as several assistant coaches and players, have spent their fair share of time in New England under Bill Belichick. Now in the desert, they've shaped their own identity. The two teams last met in Week 15 of 2022, with the Silver and Black picking up the victory. Both squads look a lot different since their last outing, so it'll be intriguing to see who can get the upper hand in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.

Dive into three key matchups to keep an eye on, as the Raiders try to win a second straight game.

Related Links

Maxx Crosby vs. Mac Jones

The Condor has been cooking.

Maxx Crosby has been on a tear, leading the team in sacks (five), tackles for loss (eight) and quarterback hits (seven). He received his fourth AFC Defensive Player of the Week award of his career, having the most tackles for loss of anyone who played in Week 5.

The next quarterback he'll face is 2021 Pro Bowler Mac Jones. In Week 15 last season, Crosby and the Raiders defense limited him to 112 passing yards and sub-42 completion percentage. Jones started this year hot with 748 passing yards and five touchdowns in his first three contests, but has since posted a 0:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio while completing less than 60 percent of his throws.

Regardless of Jones' recent stats, Crosby is prepared for another fight against a capable quarterback.

"Mac, he's a tough guy," said Crosby. "He wears his heart on his sleeve. He goes out there and he's competitive and he can make a lot of throws. He's more athletic than most people give him credit for. I think he's a really solid player in this league."

Jakobi Meyers vs. J.C. Jackson

Jakobi Meyers has been playing some of his best football of his career this season.

No. 16 has a lot of things going for himself, playing opposite All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in a system he's familiar with from his time playing with the Patriots. Despite missing Week 2's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, he's second on the team in receiving yards (274), catches (25) and tied with Adams for receiving touchdowns (three).

This Sunday, he'll line up against a former teammate in J.C. Jackson. The Pro Bowl cornerback spent his first four NFL seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Chargers in 2022. The Patriots secondary has suffered from injuries, leading to the Pats reacquiring Jackson via trade a couple weeks ago. The trade makes sense for both parties as the cornerback totaled 25 interceptions and 53 pass deflections during his first stint in New England.

"Competitive. He was very durable, got great size, has good speed, good length. Can disrupt at the line of scrimmage," Josh McDaniels said of Jackson. "Excellent ball skills. I think he has more interceptions than anybody since '18. Just a complete player that played a lot of man coverage in New England. Very sticky in coverage. Has a knack for finding the ball when it's in the air.

"They did a good job of reacquiring him and we'll expect to see him on Sunday."

Raiders linebackers vs. Patriots running backs

Robert Spillane﻿, Divine Deablo and Luke Masterson have been playing really well as a unit. They'll be counted on to combat the Patriots run attack, which is arguably the strength of their offense.

Through five games, Spillane and Deablo are the top two tacklers for the team, combining for 46 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, three and two sacks. Spillane is also coming off a career-high two interception game against the Packers. Masterson, a second-year UDFA from Wake Forest, has contributed as well with an 84.3 defensive grade and 85.4 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.

"We all trust each other out there," Spillane said of the linebacking corps. "I feel very comfortable next to Luke, I feel very comfortable next to Divine and they feel comfortable together. So, we're just going to keep building on that chemistry and trust and keep pushing forward."

The Pats run game is led by Las Vegas native Rhamondre Stevenson, who compiled nearly 1,500 yards from scrimmage in 2022. They've also added three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliot to the mix, who rushed for 12 touchdowns last season with the Dallas Cowboys.

"Stevenson was one of the league leaders in pass receptions last year, he makes a lot of yards after contact," said McDaniels. "Zeke, same thing. Good out of the backfield in the passing game, makes yards after contact. Those two guys are obviously going to be a focal point for us."

Silver and Black and White: Week 5 vs. Packers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr.'s (27) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Troy Pride Jr.'s (27) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby's (98) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' (8) pads in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Pants hanging in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 35

Pants hanging in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 35

A Las Vegas Raiders helmet in the locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
ESPN Monday Night Football signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.
6 / 35

ESPN Monday Night Football signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Jerry Tillery (90) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marshawn Lynch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Marshawn Lynch before the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) waits for the team to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 35

The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception with defensive backs coach Chris Ash during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) celebrates his interception with defensive backs coach Chris Ash during the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and Head Coach Josh McDaniels in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 35

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the locker room after the regular season home game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Versus: The Raiders defense prepares for Jordan Love, Aaron Jones on Monday Night Football

Here are three key matchups to follow heading into the primetime matchup between the Raiders and Packers in Allegiant Stadium.
news

Versus: Two rising rookies set to clash in SoFi Stadium

The Raiders will need complimentary football in all three phases in their road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Versus: Quarterback duel between Jimmy Garoppolo, Steelers' gutsy signal-caller

The Raiders offense hoping to rebound following their Week 2 loss as they head into primetime home opener.
news

Versus: Which Raiders could step up against the likes of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs?

The Raiders defense will have their hands full against a potent Bills offense this Sunday.
news

Versus: Can Raiders Pro Bowlers pick up where they left off in Denver?

Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs Jacobs look to be focal points this Sunday, as the duo totaled 577 total yards of offense against the Broncos in 2022.
news

Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

What will Crosby and the Raiders have in store for the Chiefs in Saturday's season finale?
news

Versus: The Raiders offense will battle the No. 1 defense in the league

The Raiders, 49ers rivalry will be renewed in a big way this Sunday.
news

Versus: The Raiders defense will be tested against a 'big' and 'elusive' Steelers running back

How will the Raiders fare against the likes of Najee Harris and reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt?
news

Versus: Josh McDaniels will coach against his 'great mentor' when the Patriots arrive this Sunday

The Week 15 matchup is headlined by the Raiders head coach facing his former team inside Allegiant Stadium.
news

Versus: Davante Adams has a 'fun matchup' against the Rams' premier cornerback

The Raiders' star receiver will be across the line of scrimmage from a perennial All-Pro, like himself.
news

Versus: Rivalry matchup between the Raiders, Chargers could be determined in the trenches

The success of the two teams' defensive lines may play a role in who's victorious in Week 13.

Latest Content

video

Raider Nation roll call with Flavor Flav, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Kidd | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Oct 11, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with Flavor Flav, Tiffany Haddish and Jason Kidd on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

Versus: Maxx Crosby, defense looking to pump up the volume on New England's offense

Oct 11, 2023

Breaking down a trio of battles to follow with the Patriots coming to town.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host Latino Heritage Month celebration

Oct 11, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted 85 students and staff from Valley High School's Academy of Hospitality and Tourism program and 65 members from Latinas in Power for a Latino Heritage Month celebration to enjoy some networking, a guest speaker panel and tour of Intermountain Health Performance Center.
news

Raiders Mailbag: What's in store for the Raiders offense against the Patriots?

Oct 11, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few offensive minded questions as the Silver and Black head into another home matchup versus New England.
video

Davante Adams: '[Patriots] have a lot of players that can make plays'

Oct 11, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams on the win over the Packers, facing the Patriots in Week 6 and more.
video

Jimmy Garoppolo: 'We still got room to grow'

Oct 11, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on facing the New England Patriots in Week 6 and his mindset following the win over the Packers.
video

Coach Graham: 'Always excited for the players to have success'

Oct 11, 2023

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on defensive end Maxx Crosby, preparing for the New England Patriots and more.
video

Coach Lombardi: 'We're definitely up for a tough test this week'

Oct 11, 2023

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi discusses preparing for the New England Patriots, spreading the ball around on offense and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' growth.
audio

Amik's Leap?! Madd Maxx named DPOW, plus scouting the Patriots | Raiders Roundtable

Oct 11, 2023

Eddie Paskal, JT The Brick and Lincoln Kennedy recap the Raiders' Week 5 win over the Green Bay Packers and look ahead to the New England Patriots on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Raiders-Patriots Week 6 Injury Report

Oct 11, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots. 
gallery

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Packers

Oct 11, 2023

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 5 victory against the Green Bay Packers.
audio

Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams Pressers | Week 6 vs. Patriots | RPP

Oct 11, 2023

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and wide receiver Davante Adams address the media ahead of the Raiders' Week 6 matchup against the New England Patriots.
View All
Advertising