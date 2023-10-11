Game Preview: Silver and Black prep for duel against Bill Belichick, Patriots 

What to know

This Sunday's game will mark the third time as a head coach that Josh McDaniels has gone up against his mentor, Bill Belichick. The Raiders head coach is 2-0 against Belichick – a 20-17 overtime win with the Broncos on Oct. 11 2009 and a 30-24 win with the Raiders on Dec. 18, 2022. Having spent 19 seasons with the Patriots and 13 as the offensive coordinator, McDaniels holds the head coach in high regard.

"I have great respect for their team and their coaching staff and obviously for Bill," McDaniels said. "They'll be ready to play. They've got a lot of things that they do that create issues for you. We're going to have to, on a short week, get ready for a lot of different things. We have not seen a team that plays like this. There's a lot of challenges inherently in getting ready for them. I'm sure he'll have them ready to go."

The Patriots are looking to right their ship as they've lost two straight – 38-3 to the Dallas Cowboys and 34-0 to the New Orleans Saints – and haven't scored a touchdown in their last 34 offensive drives. Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien said Tuesday that New England's focus throughout the week will be on cleaning up the fundamentals as they ready for a Raiders defense on the rise.