Connections: Bilal Nichols learned to stay persistent throughout his NFL journey from Chicago to Las Vegas

As Nichols was abruptly thrown into the fire, he had to be a fast learner. What exactly did he take in?

"How to deal with adversity," Nichols said, reflecting on his early days with the Bears. "How to always find a way to bounce back from something, no matter what it is that we're going through. That's one thing I got taught early in the league. Just to be persistent and to realize the rain doesn't last forever, there's always sun at the end of the tunnel."

After four seasons with Chicago, he signed with the Raiders in 2022. Since his arrival to Las Vegas, he's started in all 23 games to this point, with 27 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks over that span. In the eyes of his head coach and defensive coordinator, his play has been as advertised.

"[H]e's been a steady guy since we got him last year," Josh McDaniels said. "Just works really hard at all the areas that are required at that position. He's got to be able to play the run and be physical inside. He works at pass rush diligently every single week that we're out there. I think he's improved in both areas. I think he understands the scheme that we're playing now the best since I've been here. ... But true pro, really a good influence on everybody else. Comes in prepared every day, puts in a great deal of work at practice technique wise, fundamentally, and then he gives great effort."