Connections: Everything comes full circle for Davante Adams this Monday

The Packers will certainly try to limit Adams' production, as they saw first-hand for eight seasons what he can do to defenses. The task will be easier said than done though.

The All-Pro receiver has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in each of his past four games on Monday Night Football. If he reaches the mark again this week, he'll become the first player in NFL history with at least 100 receiving yards in five consecutive MNF games.

"A lot of mutual love and respect between the Packers and I. But once the game starts, it's just like every other game," he said. "It's not going to be a whole lot of emotion and all that other stuff tied up in it once the clock is ticking. So, the story and the specialness of the opportunity to play the team that you kind of grew up in that organization is special, but then like I said, once we get going, it's time to go."