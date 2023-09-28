Connections: DeAndre Carter, former Charger and substitute teacher, on returning to California

The state of California holds a special place in DeAndre Carter﻿'s heart, in more ways than one.

The wide receiver is coming off a breakout season following years of finding his way through the NFL. Carter was on the active roster of four teams before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022. In L.A., he set career highs in receptions (46), receiving yards (538), receiving touchdowns (three) and punt return yardage (339).

Though Carter signed with the Raiders this offseason, it isn't his first stint, having spent time on the Oakland Raiders practice squad in 2015. He was briefly with the Patriots practice squad following the Raiders eight years ago, ultimately getting released at the start of the 2016 season.

It was at that point that he decided to step into the classroom.

The receiver's older brother and mentor was the head counselor at Martin Luther King Middle School in Hayward, California, located in Alameda County. The school had a teacher who was on maternity leave and needed a substitute teacher or two to fill in.

After getting the gig, he filled in for a few months while searching for his next NFL opportunity. Even once the teacher came back from maternity leave, the school found a way to keep Carter in a daily working capacity, tutoring students on an individual basis.