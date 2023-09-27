Versus: Two rising rookies set to clash in SoFi Stadium

Jakorian Bennett vs. Quentin Johnston

These two rookies have found themselves in bigger roles than they might've expected this early in their career.

Jakorian Bennett has taken the reins at starting outside cornerback after earning the job in Training Camp. The fourth-round pick from Maryland has shadowed Pro Bowlers Courtland Sutton, Stefon Diggs and Allen Robinson in his first three NFL games. Despite some growing pains, he's shown exceptional open-field tackling abilities, with 18 total tackles (12 solo).

"He's a real diligent young man," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said about Bennett. "Same stuff I saw at the Senior Bowl and it's really encouraging to see him grow each week. When you see corners that can tackle, that's always a positive there."

Bennett will likely line up for a few snaps against another rookie – 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston. The Chargers receiver was explosive at TCU, recording nearly 1,100 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his junior season. The 6-foot-4 rookie is about to receive a much heavier workload, with Mike Williams being ruled out the rest of the season (ACL).