Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column against Chargers

Sep 26, 2023 at 04:00 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After a tough loss to the Steelers, the Raiders (1-2) are back on the road to face their second AFC West rival of the season – the Los Angeles Chargers (1-2).

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT from SoFi Stadium.

Broadcast information

Table inside Article
Network/Flagship Play-by-play Color Analyst
TV: CBS Kevin Harlan Trent Green
Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM" Jason Horowitz Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM Harry Ruiz Mayra Gomez

Opponent profile

Coach: Brandon Staley

Quarterback: Justin Herbert

2022 record: 10-7

Chargers Depth Chart

What to know

The Chargers eked out a 28-24 win over the Vikings last Sunday to claim their first victory of the season. Both QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen had the best games of their careers against Minnesota. Herbert finished the day 40-of-47 for a career-high 405 passing yards and three touchdowns with 215 of those yards caught by Allen. Currently ranked third in the league in receiving yards, Allen also threw a pass of his own on Sunday, a 49-yard touchdown to WR Mike Williams.

The offense took a blow though, as Williams is now out for the season after tearing his ACL in the game, which means perhaps a bigger role for rookie Quentin Johnston. The team could also see the return of running back Austin Ekeler, who was sidelined the past two games due to an ankle injury.

"They're getting the ball to their go-to guys and the quarterback is making the right decisions," defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. "Specifically with the scheme, we're still in the beginning process of watching the tape and stuff. But from what I've seen, Keenen Allen is going to catch the ball. They're going to get the ball to tight ends. They're going to hand the ball to Ekeler if he's playing. That's been a pretty good formula for them."

Raiders Depth Chart

Matchup history

The Raiders lead the all-time regular season series against the Chargers, 67-57-2. Last season, the two AFC West teams split the series, with the Chargers winning 24-19 in the first meeting on Sept. 11, 2022, and the Raiders getting a 27-20 win on Dec. 4, 2022 at home.

Stats

Following Week 3, the Raiders offense ranks 24th in the league in total offense (287.7 yards per game), 14th in passing (226.0 ypg), 32nd in rushing (61.7 ypg) and tied for 29th in points (15.0 ppg). Defensively, the Raiders rank 18th in total defense (347.7 ypg), 15th in passing (220.3 ypg), 21st in rushing (127.3 ypg) and 24th in points allowed (25.7 ppg).

The Chargers offense ranks second in the league in total offense (416.7 yards per game), third in passing (308.7 ypg), 13th in rushing (108.0 ypg) and tied for fifth in points (28.7 ppg). Defensively, the Chargers ranked 31st in total defense (450.7 ypg), 32nd in passing (337.0 ypg), 15th in rushing (113.7 ypg) and 28th in points allowed (29.0 ppg).

Numbers to know

  • WR Davante Adams needs 11 touchdowns to surpass Raiders alumnus Tim Brown in career receiving touchdowns and rank ninth on the NFL's all-time receiving touchdowns list.
  • Adams needs 41 receiving yards to reach 10,000 career receiving yards.
  • DE Maxx Crosby needs 9.5 sacks in 2023 to reach 49.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, the most by a Raiders defender through their first five seasons.
  • RB Josh Jacobs needs eight rushing touchdowns to surpass Pete Banaszak and move into second in franchise history in career rushing TDs.
  • Jacobs needs 255 rushing yards to surpass Clem Daniels (5,103) for third on the Raiders all-time rushing list.
  • With 100+ yards rushing, Jacobs would notch his 16th career 100-yard performance, which would surpass Clem Daniels (15) for the second most such games in franchise history.
  • WR Hunter Renfrow needs 936 receiving yards in 14 games or less in 2023 to surpass Mervyn Fernandez (3,604) for the most receiving yards by a Raiders receiver in their first 70 games.

177 Feet Up: The 25 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Steelers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 25 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeAndre Carter (3) returns a kickoff during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with fans after making a 32-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and cornerback Marcus Peters (24) celebrate on the field during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and defensive tackle Byron Young (93) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo (5) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), defensive tackle Byron Young (93) and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery Jr. (90) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising