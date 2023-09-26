Game Preview: Raiders look to get back in the win column against Chargers

What to know

The Chargers eked out a 28-24 win over the Vikings last Sunday to claim their first victory of the season. Both QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen had the best games of their careers against Minnesota. Herbert finished the day 40-of-47 for a career-high 405 passing yards and three touchdowns with 215 of those yards caught by Allen. Currently ranked third in the league in receiving yards, Allen also threw a pass of his own on Sunday, a 49-yard touchdown to WR Mike Williams.

The offense took a blow though, as Williams is now out for the season after tearing his ACL in the game, which means perhaps a bigger role for rookie Quentin Johnston. The team could also see the return of running back Austin Ekeler, who was sidelined the past two games due to an ankle injury.