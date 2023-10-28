Connections: 'It's going to be incredible' for Maxx Crosby to return home to Michigan 

Crosby first played against the Detroit Lions during his rookie season in Oakland Coliseum, however this will be his first time playing them in Michigan. A lot has changed for him since that last encounter. The two-time Pro Bowler currently accounts for more than 45 percent of his team's sacks this season while leading the league in quarterback pressures (43). Additionally he's coming off a 2022 season in which he lead the league in tackles for loss.

His durability is also unrivaled, playing the most defensive snaps of any defensive lineman the last two seasons (1,462).

"Maxx has made himself into a defender that that is good in each area. The only thing we don't do is drop him into coverage, but if we did, he'd probably be good at that too," Josh McDaniels said earlier this season. "But his effort and his toughness and then you combine that with an uncanny knack for how he can bend and change the angle of his body to try to avoid certain things and get disruptive plays in the backfield. ... Nobody works harder than he does and it's in every area – run game, pass game, pass rush, contain, etc. Does a really good job of working at the things we ask him to do. He's an elite leader, and he's an elite player."

The Condor said he's looking forward to catching up with Coach Creighton on Sunday before the game, teasing "a big announcement" soon to be made in partnership with Eastern Michigan. Obviously he's excited for this primetime matchup as much as any game he's suited up for in his career, but admitted this one will have a little extra juice on it.