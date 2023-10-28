Pick Six: Raiders defense in need of a primetime-worthy showing against Lions

Oct 28, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Levi Edwards

1. QB1 is ready

After missing Week 7 against the Chicago Bears, all signs point to Jimmy Garoppoloplaying this Monday. Josh McDaniels stated Saturday morning that the quarterback is ready to play with a "pep in his step" heading to Detroit.

"He didn't play last week, but I think he wants to get us headed in the right direction and start doing some things that we haven't been doing as well better," McDaniels said. "But good leadership, good energy at practice, good execution. Working with everybody across the board and just really trying to put our focus where it needs to be and have good days and stack them this week."

2. Health is wealth in the secondary

While Garoppolo will return this Monday, cornerbacks Nate Hobbsand Jakorian Bennett could also be back this week.

Hobbs missed the previous four games with an ankle injury, however he's been a limited participant in practice this week and has been ruled questionable to play. Bennett has been battling shoulder and knee injuries, but after full participation in Saturday's practice, is off the injury report.

3. Maxx Crosby vs. Aidan Hutchinson

This matchup will feature two of the most conditioned pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson. The two are currently first and second, respectively, in the NFL in snaps played among defensive linemen since 2022. They also both lead their team in sacks and quarterback pressures this season.

"He's slithery, he can bend. He's explosive, quick first step, he's very crafty, man," Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said of Crosby. "He's a master of his craft, man. His hands, his bend and then his motor. I mean, he just doesn't quit. ... This guy is – he really is. This is the most disruptive defensive player we've played all year to this point, so we've got to be ready."

Meanwhile, McDaniels pointed out how Hutchinson has a similar style to Crosby with a great "motor."

"This guy plays with an incredible motor, great effort," McDaniels said. "Finds the ball, very savvy player. Understands when the quarterback sets and is going to get rid of it quick. He times and stops his rush and jumps and tries to get his hands on the ball. Just really a lot of respect for the way he's playing and how he's playing so early in his career."

4. The X-factor 

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is certainly a vital piece in the Detroit Lions offense.

He leads the team in receptions (51) and receiving yards (557) and is tied for team lead in receiving touchdowns (three). His 8.5 receptions per game are also the second-most among all receivers in 2023. He'll have to be a point an emphasis for the Raiders defense, considering he's combined for 25 catches over his previous two games.

"This guy is really a talented player," McDaniels said. "He just he moves all over the formation. He's obviously a very integral part of their offense. Explosive player when he gets the ball in his hands, very difficult to tackle.

"Again, you're probably not going to stop him from having the ball in every situation because just like I said, they do too many things with him, and he's going to end up with it at some point. ... Savvy route runner, really impressed with the way he's produced and improved throughout the course of his short career. Evaluated him coming out, knew he was a good football player, but really has just taken off."

5. Tae in Motor City

Davante Adams, for a lack of better words, has shredded the Detroit Lions throughout his career.

This will be his first time playing against the Lions as a Raider. However in his 13 games played against them with Green Bay, the All-Pro receiver tallied 71 receptions, 778 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Despite his former success against this franchise, he's not taking the 5-2 Lions lightly.

"It doesn't mean that I'm going to go out and have a big game against them this time," Adams said. "That was a different team and a different year, different players. I'm a different player than I was then. So, I mean nothing is setup but if we do the right things, definitely can go out and have a big game."

Along with his success against the Lions, Adams has had stellar showings on the national stage, being one of four players in NFL history with at least 10 primetime games of 100+ receiving yards and a receiving touchdown. This season in primetime games, Adams has totaled 17 receptions, 217 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

6. Monday night vibes

The Silver and Black have already found success playing on Monday Night Football this season, defeating the Green Bay Packers 17-13 in Week 5. The win was fueled by three interceptions from the Raiders defense. The Raiders boast a 44-31-1 all-time record on Monday Night Football.

Practice Photos: Friday 10.27.23

The Raiders get a practice in at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center before heading to Michigan for their Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

