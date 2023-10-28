Pick Six: Raiders defense in need of a primetime-worthy showing against Lions

3. Maxx Crosby vs. Aidan Hutchinson

This matchup will feature two of the most conditioned pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and the Lions' Aidan Hutchinson. The two are currently first and second, respectively, in the NFL in snaps played among defensive linemen since 2022. They also both lead their team in sacks and quarterback pressures this season.

"He's slithery, he can bend. He's explosive, quick first step, he's very crafty, man," Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell said of Crosby. "He's a master of his craft, man. His hands, his bend and then his motor. I mean, he just doesn't quit. ... This guy is – he really is. This is the most disruptive defensive player we've played all year to this point, so we've got to be ready."

Meanwhile, McDaniels pointed out how Hutchinson has a similar style to Crosby with a great "motor."